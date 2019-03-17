The Players Championship Purse 2019: Prize Money Sets PGA Record

The Players Championship purse is a record-setting $12.5 million, the largest in the history of the PGA Tour. According to Golf Digest, the winning golfer will earn $2.25 million. The event is often referred to as the “fifth unofficial major” but the tournament’s prize money is now greater than all four majors, per Golf Digest. The purse increased by $1.5 million from last year’s event at TPC Sawgrass.

This could all change if the majors decide to up their prize money, but The Players has consistently been one of the highest-paying tournaments on the PGA Tour. The Players’ purse is $1.5 million greater than the Masters’ $11 million that was awarded in 2018. The winning share is also higher than Augusta’s $1.98 million.

The massive purse helped The Players attract the world’s best golfers including Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson, Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas, Rory McIlroy and others to play at TPC Sawgrass. This year’s tournament played a bit different given the date moved up to March instead of the traditional May date. Rickie Fowler admitted he considered The Players as a major tournament.

“I feel like I look at this event as basically like a major,” Fowler said, per CNN. “It has the major feel, obviously one of the best fields we play all year, on a tough golf course.”

As for the approach to this year’s tournament, McIlroy noted the same thing is true every weekend at the PGA Tour.

“That’s the nice thing about our game, which doesn’t happen in some other sports, and it’s nice to take advantage of that luxury,” McIlroy told The New York Times.

This year’s Players will lead into the major season with the Masters less than a month away.

Dustin Johnson & Rory McIlroy Are the Favorites in Latest Odds Heading Into the 2019 Masters

According to OddsShark, McIlroy and Dustin Johnson are co-favorites to win the Masters at +1000. These odds will continue to evolve as we get closer to Augusta. Woods and Justin Rose are next in line at +1200. Spieth and Thomas are tied for fifth at +1400.

Here is a look at this year’s prize money breakdown for The Players purse.

The Players Championship Purse: Prize Money Breakdown for 2019

PLACE MONEY
1. $2,250,000
2. $1,350,000
3. $850,000
4. $600,000
5. $500,000
6. $450,000
7. $418,750
8. $387,500
9. $362,500
10. $337,500
11. $312,500
12. $287,500
13. $262,500
14. $237,500
15. $225,000
16. $212,500
17. $200,000
18. $187,500
19. $175,000
20. $162,500
21. $150,000
22. $140,000
23. $130,000
24. $120,000
25. $110,000
26. $100,000
27. $96,250
28. $92,500
29. $88,750
30. $85,000
31. $81,250
32. $77,500
33. $73,750
34. $70,625
35. $67,500
36. $64,375
37. $61,250
38. $58,750
39. $56,250
40. $53,750
41. $51,250
42. $48,750
43. $46,250
44. $43,750
45. $41,250
46. $38,750
47. $36,250
48. $34,250
49. $32,500
50. $31,500
51. $30,750
52. $30,000
53. $29,500
54. $29,000
55. $28,750
56. $28,500
57. $28,250
58. $28,000
59. $27,750
60. $27,500
61. $27,250
62. $27,000
63. $26,750
64. $26,500
65. $26,250
66. $26,000
67. $25,750
68. $25,500
69. $25,250
70. $25,000

