Avree Anderson, Noah Fant’s Girlfriend: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

American football player Noah Fant, University of Iowa’s former star tight end, is officially entering the 2019 NFL Draft, and the 21-year-old athlete is projected to be scooped up in the first round. Originally from Omaha, the two-time All-Nebraska selection who played for Iowa’s Hawkeyes for three years, will be preparing for the most exciting day of his career with the support of his family, and girlfriend, Avree Anderson.

The 6’4, 249 pound football player has been dating Avree, a fellow University of Iowa student student, for a little over a year. They first went public with their relationship in April 2018, and have been together ever since. She’s a regular at all his football games, a sorority sister of Kappa Kappa Gamma, and a huge fitness buff. Her Instagram page is filled with pictures of her in bathing suits, and post work-out photos proudly showing off her curves. While she’s majoring in Enterprise Leadership, Avree is also an aspiring model and actor.

Here’s what you need to know about Avree Anderson:

1. She Graduated From High School in 2017

Before Avree became a student at University of Iowa, she was a student at Ballard Community High School in Huxley, Iowa, where she was a cheerleader and member of the dance team.

According to her Linkedin, Avree is studying Enterprise Leadership at Iowa. Her bio reads that she also has a strong interest in sales, marketing, and event planning. Avree is scheduled to graduate college in 2021.

2. Avree Travelled with Noah to Training Camp in California

In February, Avree travelled with Noah to the Los Angeles area to offer support while he trained for the NFL combine. Together they hiked to the Hollywood sign, visited Newport Beach, and explored Corona del Mar.

Avree has never been shy to post photos of her and her man on social media. And on November 18, Noah’s 21st birthday, she post a sweet video montage of the couple with the caption, “my absolute favorite human, happy 21st birthday. you make life so much fun.”

3. She’s an Aspiring Model and Actor

Once glance at Avree’s Instagram and it’s clear she’s proud of her body. Her social media page is filled with both personal shots and professional shots. While she has an official page up on Explore Talent, the 5’5 blonde’s resume is not yet filled in with any credits, and she does not have an IMDB page. However, Avree is budding influencer on social media. While her Twitter remains private, on Instagram, she has 6K followers.

4. Noah and Avree Hang out With Other College Superstar Athlete Couples

While they may be opponents on the field, off the field, Noah Fant enjoys spending time with his fellow elite athletes. Along with Avree, he celebrated St. Patrick’s Day with Jarrett Stidham, former quarterback at Auburn, who’s joining Fant in entering the 2019 draft, and his girlfriend, Kennedy Faith. Joining in on the fun, Brett Rypien, Boise State’s fromer quarterback, who’s also entering the NFL draft, and his girlfriend of three years, Laura Buck.

All three couples were in town together to attend the A1 Classic at the Monarch Beach Resort in Southern California.

5. Avree is Fant’s No. 1 Fan

When Fant announced he’d be entering the NFL draft, Avree posted a picture of them wearing matching Hawkeye beanies on Instagram with the caption, “congrats to this guy for declaring for the NFL draft today. so proud of all your hard work & everything you’ve accomplished this season. can’t wait to see what the future has in store.”

When watching Fant play in college, Avree stood in the stands with a jean jacket personalized on the back to read, “Fant 87.”

