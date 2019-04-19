NFL Draft Date 2019: Order, Location & Top Prospects

The 2019 NFL Draft will be done a bit differently than previous years, at least from a television standpoint. A few things have changed but it’s something which could benefit the overall ratings following the opening night of action. This year’s draft will be held in Nashville, Tennessee for the first time ever.

We’re going to breakdown everything you need to know about the NFL draft, including the dates and times, order and top prospects to keep an eye out for. To start, the times and dates are finalized and the television schedule is locked in as well, which is listed below courtesy of NFL.com.

2019 NFL Draft Dates, Times & TV Schedule

The draft will run over a three-day span from Thursday, April 25 through Saturday, April 27 and has three different starting times.

Round 1

Thursday, April 25 at 8 p.m. ET

How to watch: ABC, ESPN, NFL Network and ESPN Deportes

Stream: NFL.com/watch

Rounds 2-3

Friday, April 26 at 7 p.m. ET

How to watch: ABC, ESPN/ESPN2, NFL Network and ESPN Deportes

Stream: NFL.com/watch

Rounds 4-7

Saturday, April 27 at Noon ET

How to watch: ABC, ESPN, NFL Network and ESPN Deportes

Stream: NFL.com/watch

All three days of the draft will be aired on ABC, which is a change from previous years. Beyond that, the draft order is set and we’re going to lay out how it looks prior to any trades which are sure to happen throughout.

2019 NFL Draft Order

Note: This is just the draft order for round one, it will change a bit from 2-7 with teams having swapped picks or involved selections in various deals previously.

1. Arizona Cardinals

2. San Francisco 49ers

3. New York Jets

4. Oakland Raiders

5. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

6. New York Giants

7. Jacksonville Jaguars

8. Detroit Lions

9. Buffalo Bills

10. Denver Broncos

11. Cincinnati Bengals

12. Green Bay Packers

13. Miami Dolphins

14. Atlanta Falcons

15. Washington Redskins

16. Carolina Panthers

17. New York Giants (via Browns)

18. Minnesota Vikings

19. Tennessee Titans

20. Pittsburgh Steelers

21. Seattle Seahawks

22. Baltimore Ravens

23. Houston Texans

24. Oakland Raiders (via Bears)

25. Philadelphia Eagles

26. Indianapolis Colts

27. Oakland Raiders (via Cowboys)

28. Los Angeles Chargers

29. Kansas City Chiefs

30. Green Bay Packers (via Saints)

31. Los Angeles Rams

32. New England Patriots

The Cleveland Browns (No. 49), Dallas Cowboys (58) and New Orleans Saints (62) will all make their first picks in the second round, barring a trade. The Chicago Bears will make their first selection in round three at No. 88 following a trade with the Oakland Raiders.

Top NFL Draft Prospects by Position

In order to breakdown the top 2019 NFL Draft prospects by position, we based it somewhat off ESPN’s “best available” board. We’ll lay out the 5-7 best players at each position while using the site as a baseline starting point, although some names will vary.

Quarterback

1. Kyler Murray, Oklahoma 2. Dwayne Haskins, Ohio State 3. Drew Lock, Missouri 4. Daniel Jones, Duke 5. Ryan Finley, NC State 6. Will Grier, West Virginia 7. Tyree Jackson, Buffalo

Running Back

1. Josh Jacobs, Alabama 2. Miles Sanders, Penn State 3. Justice Hill, Oklahoma State 4. David Montgomery, Iowa State 5. Darrell Henderson, Memphis 6. Damien Harris, Alabama 7. Trayveon Williams, Texas A&M

Wide receiver

1. Marquise Brown, Oklahoma 2. D.K. Metcalf, Ole Miss 3. A.J. Brown, Ole Miss 4. Deebo Samuel, South Carolina 5. N’Keal Harry, Arizona State 6. Hakeem Butler, Iowa State 7. Parris Campbell, Ohio State

Tight end

1. T.J. Hockenson, Iowa 2. Irv Smith Jr., Alabama 3. Noah Fant, Iowa 4. Jace Sternberger, Texas A&M 5. Dawson Knox, Ole Miss

Offensive Tackle

1. Jawaan Taylor, Florida 2. Jonah Williams, Alabama 3. Andre Dillard, Washington State 4. Coby Ford, Oklahoma 5. Tytus Howard, Alabama State 6. Kaleb McGary, Washington 7. Dalton Risner, Kansas State

Offensive Guard

1. Chris Lindstrom, Boston College 2. Dru Samia, Oklahoma 3. Nate Davis, Charlotte 4. Michael Jordan, Ohio State 5. Michael Deiter, Wisconsin

Center

1. Garrett Bradbury, NC State 2. Erik McCoy, Texas A&M 3. Elgton Jenkins, Mississippi State

Defensive End

1. Nick Bosa, Ohio State 2. Rashan Gary, Michigan 3. Montez Sweat, Mississippi State 4. Clelin Ferrell, Clemson 5. L.J. Collier, TCU 6. Chase Winovich, Michigan 7. Jaylon Ferguson, Louisiana Tech

Defensive Tackle

1. Quinnen Williams, Alabama 2. Ed Oliver, Houston 3. Christian Wilkins, Clemson 4. Jeffery Simmons, Mississippi State 5. Dexter Lawrence, Clemson 6. Jerry Tillery, Notre Dame 7. Gerald Willis III, Miami (FL)

Inside Linebacker

1. Devin White, LSU 2. Devin Bush, Michigan 3. Mack Wilson, Alabama 4. Drue Tranquill, Notre Dame 5. Terrill Hanks, New Mexico State

Outside Linebacker

1. Josh Allen, Kentucky 2. Brian Burns, Florida State 3. Germaine Pratt, NC State 4. Ben Banogu, TCU 5. Justin Hollins, Oregon

Cornerback

1. Greedy Williams, LSU 2. Byron Murphy, Washington 3. Deandre Baker, Georgia 4. Rock Ya-Sin, Temple 5. Trayvon Mullen, Clemson 6. David Long, Michigan 7. Justin Layne, Michigan State

Safety

1. Johnathan Abram, Mississippi State 2. Taylor Rapp, Washington 3. Darnell Savage Jr., Maryland 4. Nasir Adderley, Delaware 5. Chauncey Gardner-Johnson, Florida 6. Deionte Thompson, Alabama 7. Armani Hooker, Iowa

ESPN lists Utah’s Matt Gay as their top kicker and his teammate Mitch Wishnowsky as the top punter, with Stanford’s Jake Bailey as the No. 2 punter.