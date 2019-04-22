Brenda Jackson, Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s Mother, Dies at 67

Brenda Lorraine Jackson, the mother of Dale Earnhardt Jr., has died at the age of 67. Jackson married to Dale Earnhardt from 1972 to 1979. The sad announcement of Jackson’s passing came in a statement on her JR Racing’s official website.

Jackson Signed Over Custody of Her Kids After a Fire Destroyed Her Home

Gee was the daughter of renowned NASCAR car builder, Robert Gee. Jackson had two children with Dale Earnhardt Sr., Dale Jr. and an older daughter Kelley. The couple split shortly after Dale Jr. was born. Upon their divorce, the children went to live with Jackson. When Kelley Earnhardt was eight years old, the family’s home burned down. As a result, Jackson signed over custody to the children’s father as she no longer had the financial means to support her children, according to Dale Jr.’s 2017 interview with Graham Bensinger.

Jackson Said She Would Have Been ‘Scared’ to Leave the Delivery Room Had She Not Given Birth to a Son

Jackson said that she would have been scared to leave the delivery room if she had not given birth to a boy. In a September 2017 USA Today interview, Jackson said that Dale Sr. had been adamant during her pregnancy that she was pregnant with a boy would be named Dale Jr. Dale Earnhardt Jr. was born in October 1974.

In the USA Today interview, Jackson described the moments after her son’s birth, “I can remember when he was born. I can remember when the doctor said, ‘You have a healthy boy.’ I just cried. I didn’t want to go back out there if it wasn’t a boy.” Following on from her divorce from Dale Earnhardt Sr., Jackson married Willie Jackson and moved to Chesapeake, Virginia. In 2000, Jackson began working as her son’s accountant.

Dale Jr. Paid the Perfect Tribute to His Mom on Mother’s Day in 2018

Dale Jr. celebrated Mother’s Day in 2018 by reading an emotional letter he wrote to his mom on ESPN. The NASCAR legend made reference to the fire which saw Jackson give up custody of her children saying, “You a single mother, us losing everything in a house fire. You gave custody of us two kids to our father, knowing that he could provide a promising future.”

Dale Jr. added that his mother would travel for 12 hours to visit her children during the summer and at Christmas, “I remember your Norfolk apartment floor covered in presents each Christmas.” He concluded by saying, “I’m thankful that we are together today, as I am older and wiser to appreciate the sacrifices that you made for us. You never failed at making me feel loved. I love you. Happy Mother’s Day, Mom.” The twist comes when Dale Jr.’s mother appears from behind him and pair shared an emotional embrace.

