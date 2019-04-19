Danny Amendola Puts Olivia Culpo Relationship on Blast, Brags About Sex

Danny Amendola has taken to Instagram to clear some things up about his off-again relationship with Olivia Culpo.

The footballer, who recently inked a deal to play for the Detroit Lions, is notoriously private. He and Culpo have been dating on and off for a couple of years now. However, she was spotted getting flirty with Zedd at Coachella, and that prompted Amendola to set the record straight on a couple of things.

Here’s what you need to know:

Amendola Confirmed He & Culpo Have Split, Explained the Challenges in Their Relationship & Said That Sex With Her Was ‘F*cking Crazy’

Amendola posted a candid video of Culpo making pancakes on Friday evening. Many fans instantly thought this was a cute post of the couple, confirming that they were indeed together, but upon reading the caption, fans learned something entirely different.

“I believe there should be a boundary btw private life and social media. Olivia believes in fishbowl lifestyle. This fundamental difference was huge in our relationship,” he started off.

“[Just] like any other loving relationship we fought. A lot of the time it was my fault bc let’s be honest I can be an idiot. But! Yup! She’s fucked up too! and if you cross me I’m a hard mfer (sic) to deal with. The universe brought her and I together to enjoy life, love, and learn. We celebrated that as often as we could. And the sex was fucking crazy too,” he continued.

You can read the whole post here.

Fans couldn’t believe that Amendola was so forward and candid and many have left comments to reflect such.

“I’m so confused,” one Instagram user wrote.

“I feel like this probably wasn’t the type of post she wanted,” wrote another.

“Please read this cringiest caption probably ever,” another Instagram user added, tagging a friend.

Amendola First Posted About Culpo & Zedd’s Flirty Coachella Encounter on His Instagram Story

Amendola started his Culpo rant on Thursday night. He took to his Instagram story to post a video of himself watching Pulp Fiction in bed. He laid shirtless with his laptop on his washboard abs. The portion of the movie that played was the infamous “Zedd’s dead, baby” line.

