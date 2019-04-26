Dwayne Haskins’ Girlfriend Teases Potential NFL Draft Interview

Former Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Dwayne Haskins has a ton of close people in his corner heading into the 2019 NFL Draft. This includes his family and girlfriend, Savhana Cousin, who was seen by his side at the quarterback’s draft party.

While Haskins opted not to attend the NFL draft, it appears his girlfriend may potentially be on an interview relating to the signal-caller. It’s not confirmed that this is what it’s for, but just hours ahead of the draft, Cousin posted the following photo on her Instagram.

There is a reason to believe that what appears to be an interview, as the ABC coverage of the draft is expected to cover a number of personal interest stories on many of the players. For Haskins, his family and girlfriend are both big parts of his life, at least based on what we’ve seen in terms of the love and support they’ve shown each other.

Dwayne Haskins & Girlfriend Savhana Have Been Together for Years

As our own Jon Adams pointed out, Haskins and Cousin have been together for more than two years. He pointed out that the soon-to-be NFL quarterback posted a message celebrating their two-year anniversary on October 15, 2018.

“You’re the flower that I gotta protect.. happy 2 year anniversary to my love @savhana_arai many more to come. I’m so blessed to have you in my life, let’s conquer the world together. ❤️🤞,” Haskins posted.

Cousin has been in Haskins’ corner during his Ohio State career and sent a strong message prior to the most recent Buckeyes season, calling him “humble” and telling the quarterback how proud she is.

Blessing. Good luck in camp , I know how long we’ve talked about your time and it’s finally here. My nerves are completely shot, I am so excited for you and also nervous. You have shown me what the word patience mean. You are the most humble man I’ve ever met and I’m sooo proud of you for how far you’ve come. My Ace, bestfriend, partner . It’s all good vibes from here! Go show the world what they’ve been missing out on. Go show them what greatness is❤️

Dwayne Haskins’ Dominant 2018 Season at Ohio State

Haskins not only lived up to the preseason hype of the 2018 college football season, but he also exceeded it in impressive fashion. The talented quarterback threw for 4,831 yards, an eye-opening 50 touchdowns and just eight interceptions. Haskins also completed 70 percent of his passes during the season, which was only his first as a full-time starter.

For good measure, the 6-foot-3 quarterback showcased his ability to find the end zone as a runner too, scoring four times on the ground. Haskins’ upside and ability to do a bit of everything will bode well for his NFL outlook.

READ NEXT: Dwayne Haskins’ Family, 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know