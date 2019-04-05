10 Best Franklin Batting Gloves for Adults & Youth: Buy & Save

While everyone has their favorite baseball batting gloves, when it comes to performance, design, and reputation, Franklin batting gloves are at the top of the list for many players.
Not only is Franklin the official glove of Major League Baseball, but they feature innovative technology and they produce a number of different styles, both for adults and youth players. So we’ve come up with a list below of some of their most popular models, in case you need a new pair or two for the upcoming season. Whether you play baseball or softball, you’ll be sure to find a pair that suits you best when at the plate.
1. Franklin Sports MLB Shok-Sorb Neo Batting GlovesPrice: $19.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Smooth leather palm keeps tactility in all weather conditions
- Shok-Sorb padding absorbs impact and eliminates sting on contact
- Floating thumb technology promotes more flexibility
- Some users experienced tearing after only a few uses
- Some users said the grip was too slippery at times
- Certain colors have limited availability
When looking for the best baseball batting gloves you should probably aim for the top. Franklin products are the official batting gloves of Major League Baseball, so you know you are getting a high-quality product. And Shok-Sorb Neo is one of their most popular pairs among adult and youth players.
The Shok-Sorb Neo prides itself on the patented Shok-Sorb padding system which absorbs impact on contact to help eliminate that painful sting.
The smooth leather constructing ensures softness and a great grip and feel in all weather conditions. Other highlights include a see-through mesh design with lycra backing, flex points placed around the glove to maximize flexibility and performance, and floating thumb technology which increases glove versatility and dexterity.
Find more Franklin Sports MLB Shok-Sorb Neo Batting Gloves information and reviews here.
-
2. Franklin Sports MLB Digitek Baseball Batting GlovesPrice: $12.79Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Genuine leather heel pad to cushion and protect the hand
- The microfiber palm provides excellent grip in most weather conditions
- Tri-Curve technology will help the glove keep shape while maintaining flexibility
- Some thought they were uncomfortable when their hands were sweaty or wet
- Some thought the velcro strap didn't get a secure fit
- Some users said they experienced durability issues (tearing, stitch fraying)
The best Franklin batting gloves don’t need to cost an arm and a leg and the Digitek model falls into that category.
The glove features some of Franklin’s best technology. There is a top-grade genuine leather heel pad to cushion and protect the hand, the microfiber palm provides excellent grip and durability, and the Tri-Curve technology will help the glove keep its shape for a secure without sacrificing flexibility. There are also perforations on the fingers to help with ventilation.
The gloves are available in 5 stylish color designs in both adult and youth sizes and can be used for baseball or softball. Just throw them in your baseball bag and you’re headed to hit the field.
Find more Franklin Sports MLB Digitek Baseball Batting Gloves information and reviews here.
-
3. Franklin Sports MLB CFX Pro Batting GlovesPrice: $34.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Floating thumb technology for better range of motion
- Tectonic fit inserts for flexibility and protection but no added bulk
- The seamless palm features premium quality leather for a superior grip
- On the pricey side
- The Velcro closure does not feature the Powerstrap closure like other Franklin gloves
- The gloves aren't as effective in cooler weather
The CFX Pro Batting Glove is one of Franklin’s most popular models and is the preferred choice by many major league players. Although you don’t need to be a pro to wear them. They’re available in adult and youth sizes.
Expect extreme comfort and durability thanks to the Pittards Digital sheepskin leather construction.
Other highlights of the CFX Pro Glove include floating thumb technology for more range of motion, a neoprene bridge which gives added flex across back, the tectonic fit inserts provide more flexibility but without the bulk, and the asymmetrical wristband shapes to wrist for maximum comfort and a secure fit.
You won’t have any problems finding a color you like as there are nearly 2 dozen choices to choose from. This is Chrome Red.
There is also the CFX Pro Signature Series, developed for MLB stars Robinson Cano, Miguel Cabrera, and the now-retired David Ortiz.
Find more Franklin Sports MLB CFX Pro Batting Gloves information and reviews here.
-
4. Franklin Sports MLB Powerstrap Batting GlovesPrice: $36.08Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Powerstrip wrist technology is designed to limit glove adjusting at the plate
- Made of durable Pittards smooth Cabretta leather for a great feel and grip
- Floating thumb technology promotes maximum flexibility
- On the pricey side
- Some users said the palm ripped rather quickly
- Probably not best suited for cooler weather
The Powerstrap Batting Gloves from Franklin feature some of the company’s top technology which makes the pair favorites of many MLB stars, including Cincinnati Reds star Joey Votto.
The Powerstrap Wrist Technology, which many MLB stars had a hand in helping with, is designed to give a completely secure fit, so you don’t need to re-adjust the gloves in between pitches. It also features the Floating Thumb Technology to give you full range of motion. There are also flex points on the top of the hand for added flexibility and comfort.
The single-piece palm is made of Pittards smooth Cabretta leather for superior feel, grip, and durability. The Powerstrap Batting Gloves are available in both youth and adults sizes and nearly 10 stylish color schemes.
Find more Franklin Sports MLB Powerstrap Batting Gloves information and reviews here.
-
5. Franklin Sports 2nd Skinz Batting GlovesPrice: $16.29Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- The Tri-Curve technology provides a perfect fit with excellent flexibility
- Top grade, digitally-etched synthetic PU palm for excellent feel and grip
- Has a genuine leather heel patch for added durability
- Some users reported durability issues
- Some thought the gloves ran large in size
- Might be too bulky for some
Style and performance are what the 2nd-Skinz Batting Gloves are all about.
The backhand has a cool, stylish “2nd skin” design and it helps promote maximum flexibility. Franklin calls it their “Tri-Curve Technology.” The palm is constructed of top grade, digitally-etched synthetic PU leather for superior fit and grip. And there’s a genuine leather heel patch to help with durability.
Featuring a Velcro strap closure system for a custom fit, the gloves are available 5 distinctive color schemes and in adult and youth sizes.
Find more Franklin Sports 2nd Skinz Batting Gloves information and reviews here.
-
6. Franklin Sports MLB Pro Classic Batting GlovesPrice: $29.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Has a seamless Pittards Digital Sheepskin leather palm for durability and grip
- The elastic wristband reduces helps make these some of the lightest batting gloves.
- Breathable spandex back of hand construction helps promote ventilation
- Not all Youth sizes are available in all colors
- Can be on the pricey side, depending on color and size
- If you're into a more modern design, these won't have that as they're classic, old school style
Some of the best Franklin batting gloves are some of their most original ones — the Pro Classics. Hall of Famer Mike Schmidt helped design them, and they have been worn by other HOFers like Cal Ripken and Kirby Puckett to some of today’s top players. They were designed to be the first official batting gloves of MLB.
These gloves have a classic look and they feature a one-piece, spandex hand back for excellent range of motion on every swing and a Pittards Digital Sheepskin leather palm for superior grip and durability.
Breathable and lightweight, the Pro Classics are ideal for gameday and practice sessions in the cage. Adult and youth sizes are available.
If you’re working on your swing, check out our post on the best baseball training aids for hitting.
Find more Franklin Sports MLB Pro Classic Batting Gloves information and reviews here.
-
7. Franklin Sports Neo Classic II Batting GlovesPrice: $18.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Floating thumb technology helps increase flexibility
- Pittards Digital sheepskin leather maintains softness and grip in all conditions
- It has Quad-Flex creasing on the palm to helps to get a better grip by cutting down on build-up from the bat handle
- Some users said the finger sizes weren't consistent
- Some users experienced durability issues
- Some users said the Velcro strap began to fray
The Franklin Neo Classic II Batting Gloves is highlighted by its one-piece palm, which is made of Pittards Digital sheepskin leather, which will maintain a soft feel and excellent grip in all weather conditions. Also helping with the grip is the Quad-Flex creasing on the palm, which resembles the creases of a human palm. This aids in cutting down on matieral build-up the bat handle might give off.
Other top highlights of the Classic IIs are the Floating Thumb Technology, featured on many of Franklin batting gloves, and that is designed to increase flexibility so you have no uncomfortable restrictions when swinging; the spandex back for added flexibility and comfort; and the perforations on the fingers for ventilation.
There are 10 colors available and the gloves come in both adult and youth sizes.
Find more Franklin Sports Neo Classic II Batting Gloves information and reviews here.
-
8. Franklin Sports MLB Cold Weather Pro Batting GlovesPrice: $40.60Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Insulated neoprene back retains heat to keep you warm on colder days
- The soft pro-boa wrist lining helps with heat retention
- One-piece leather palm maintains tactility for a great grip regardless of the conditions
- On the pricey side
- Not recommended for warmer weather
- Some might find them to be too bulky
It’s not always sunny skies and 85 degrees out on the diamond. In fact, it can be downright cold during the baseball/softball season. So you’ll need to be prepared and the Franklin Sports MLB Cold Weather Pro Batting Gloves will help.
They’re all about keeping your hands warm and Franklin uses a few different ways to do that with these gloves. First off, there is an insulated neoprene back which retains heat yet still allowing ventilation, while offering added protection. Then the soft pro-boa wrist lining maximizes heat retention by reducing closure friction.
- The one-piece leather palm maintains tacility and excellent feel in any conditions. And it has the Quad-Flex creasing to help promote a better grip by reducing dirt accumulation you might get from the bat handle.
When it comes to some of the best Franklin batting gloves for chilly temperatures, the Cold Weather Pros are right up there.
Find more Franklin Sports MLB Cold Weather Pro Batting Gloves information and reviews here.
-
9. Franklin Sports MLB X-Vent Pro Batting GlovesPrice: $29.06Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- The Mesh-Vent technology provides maximum breathability to keep you cool and dry
- Quad-Flex one-piece leather palm is durable, comfortable, and offers excellent grip
- The asymmetrical neoprene band contours to the wrist for a custom fit
- Some users said the Franklin logo began peeling off quickly
- Some users said the dye on the gloves stained their hands
- Some users experienced durability issues (ie. frayed stitching, tears)
If the model we just went over was the ideal pair for cold weather, then the Franklin Sports MLB X-Vent Pro Batting Gloves are perfect for those hot summer days.
These gloves are all about breathability as the Mesh-Vent technology promotes air flow to keep you cool and dry so you can concentrate on the pitch and not uncomfortable sweaty hands. There are also perforations on the finger for added ventilation.
The leather palm features Quad-Flex creases for a natural feel and superior grip. The lightweight X-Vent Pros are extremely flexible and the asymmetrical neoprene wristband forms to your wrist for a custom, secure fit.
Find more Franklin Sports MLB X-Vent Pro Batting Gloves information and reviews here.
-
10. Franklin Sports Freeflex Pro Series Batting GlovesPrice: $26.94Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Features Coolmax mesh for excellent ventilation and breathability
- Single-piece genuine leather palm promotes great feel and grip
- Tri-Curve technology helps eliminate bunching at the wrist for a comfortable fit
- The glove might be a little bulky for some
- Some might prefer a more traditional style
- The Franklin "F" could start to peel over time
Arguably one of the most complete and best Franklin batting gloves, the Freeflex Pro Series is comfortable, breathable, flexible, and stylish — everything you need for confidence and success at the plate.
The lightweight Coolmax mesh is helps in a couple ways. It is extra ventilated to promote air flow to keep you cool and dry, while the mesh provides maximum flexibility. The Tri-Curve technology has pre-curved construction and that cuts down on bunching at the wrists so you’ll get a secure and comfortable fit.
Other features include a genuine leather one-piece palm that offers tremendous feel and durability. It also has the Quad-Flex creasing which helps you get a better grip on the bat handle.
Find more Franklin Sports Freeflex Pro Series Batting Gloves information and reviews here.
