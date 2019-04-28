Lakers Head Coach Latest Hiring Status According to Twitter Report

The Los Angeles Lakers have not offered the head coaching position to anyone according to a recent report.

Per Lonzo Wire’s Christian Rivas:

According to Brad Turner of the Los Angeles Times, former Cleveland Cavaliers head coach Tyronn Lue and Philadelphia 76ers assistant Monty Williams didn’t leave their second interviews with jobs offers, nor were they told when their decision would be made: Neither Williams nor Lue were offered the job and neither was given a timetable on when the Lakers will make their decision, said the people who were not authorized to speak publicly on the matter. The Lakers also interviewed Miami Heat assistant Juwan Howard, but he’s viewed as a distant third in the race. While there are rumors that the team will interview more candidates in the coming weeks, expect the decision to come down to Lue and Williams.

As reported via Heavy late this week:

The Lakers have met with Jason Kidd, Tyronn Lue, and Monty Williams so far. By multiple reports, those names are the most likely candidates for the coaching job.

Luke Walton gone in LA? If Walton were fired, Mark Jackson is a likely candidate. So is Jason Kidd. I asked a credible league source this afternoon whether they thought Kidd would be a good fit. They told me: "it would be great" and "anything is possible." pic.twitter.com/IQHRCBDKWD — Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson 📍 (@ScoopB) November 2, 2018

Lue is a former NBA Champion as a head coach, and has had two interviews with the Lakers. Due to his familiarity with LeBron James, some might think that he is the favorite.

However, one of the most-sought-after head coaches is Monty Williams. Williams is currently an assistant with the Philadelphia 76ers and has head coaching experience of his own.

Per Bill Oram: the Lakers are sending a lot of their brass to meet with Monty Williams in Philadelphia.

As I reported last week via Basketball Society Online:

By all accounts, Monty Williams is a leading candidate. He is from the DMV-area, as is Durant and he used to coach Anthony Davis when he was the head coach of the New Orleans Pelicans. Ty Lue is believed to be up there because of ties to LeBron James. Jason Kidd was higher on the list during the NBA season. Magic Johnson was also calling the shots back then, as well. The Los Angeles Lakers have a lot to figure out between now, the NBA Draft and the NBA’s free agency period this July.

Golden State Warriors All Star, Kevin Durant is still a very high priority for the Los Angeles Lakers this summer.

The Lakers purposely filled their roster with one-year contracts to maintain their salary cap flexibility for the summer of 2019 where several NBA superstars like Kevin Durant, Kawhi Leonard, Klay Thompson, Jimmy Butler, Kyrie Irving, Kemba Walker, DeMarcus Cousins, and DeAndre Jordan are expected to become unrestricted free agents.

Durant signed a two-year, $61.5 million contract with the Warriors and has the option to opt out ahead of the 2019-20 season, per Spotrac.

If Durant were to sign with the Los Angeles Lakers next offseason, it would leave them with a minimum of two years to play together.