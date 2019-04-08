Nets Clinch Playoff Spot: Likely First-Round Opponent & Scenarios

The Brooklyn Nets have officially snapped a three-year drought by clinching a spot in the 2019 NBA Playoffs. It was locked in Sunday, and the Nets currently sit with a 41-40 record and one game remaining on the schedule. While it’s not officially decided yet who their first-round opponent will be, it’s narrowed down to two teams.

With the Nets and Orlando Magic both holding the same record, Brooklyn has the edge for the No. 6 seed. According to PlayoffStatus.com, Orlando’s win leaves them with a slim chance to jump the Nets (would need a Brooklyn loss and their own victory), so they’re likely bound for the No. 7 seed.

Assuming that plays out and D’Angelo Russell and company defeat the Miami Heat or the Magic lose to the Charlotte Hornets, they’ll face the Eastern Conference’s No. 3 seed.

NBA’s Eastern Conference Playoff Picture

*As of Sunday night, April 7 – team’s chances to earn current spot or make playoffs, via FiveThirtyEight.

1. Milwaukee Bucks 60-21 (100 percent) 2. Toronto Raptors 57-24 (100 percent) 3. Philadelphia 76ers 50-30 (100 percent) 4. Boston Celtics 48-33 (100 percent) 5. Indiana Pacers 47-34 (100 percent) 6. Brooklyn Nets 41-40 (locked with win or Magic loss) 7. Orlando Magic 41-40 (can jump to No. 6 with win and Nets loss) 8. Detroit Pistons 39-41 (79 percent chance) Charlotte Hornets 38-42 (20 percent chance) Miami Heat 38-42 (1 percent chance)

If assuming that the Nets will wind up locking in the No. 6 seed, they would face the Philadelphia 76ers in the first round. Brooklyn defeated Orlando in two of their three meetings this season, so they hold the tiebreaker for that spot. If the Nets did fall to No. 7, it would mean a first-round date with the Toronto Raptors.

