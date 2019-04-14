Tiger Woods & Girlfriend Erica Herman Hug After The Masters

Tiger Woods and his girlfriend Erica Herman shared an embrace following his win at The Masters on Sunday. Herman hadn’t been spotted in the gallery throughout the weekend, but she was indeed in Augusta to cheer on her man and to be one of the first to congratulate him after a historic win.

Woods Was Greeted by His Family, Including Herman, After His Putt on the 18th Hole

After finishing the 18th hole, Woods threw his arms up in the air to celebrate. He later tossed his putter aside as he headed off the green. He was first greeted by his son, Charlie. The two embraced, with Woods picking his son — who was clearly so proud of his dad — up in the air. Next, Woods hugged his mother, who was also standing by, cheering. Woods then hugged his daughter, Sam, before hugging Herman.

Herman was wearing a red off-shoulder shirt and a large black hat. She kissed Woods on the cheek and the two shared a very special moment together before Woods continued on to the clubhouse.

This is Woods’ fifth green jacket. Golf legend Jack Nicklaus is the only person who has won more, with six. The last time Woods won The Masters was in 2005; he was still married to his now-ex-wife Elin Nordegren at the time.

Woods first stepped out with Herman in early 2017. The two didn’t officially announce their relationship in any way, but the paparazzi caught them on various dates in California and in Florida.

They Shared a Kiss Following Woods’ Win at The Open

Herman has been on-hand at several major tournaments over the past two years. As previously reported by Heavy, she is a huge supporter of Woods’ career. She was looking on as Woods played in The Tour Championship last year. After his victory, the two shared a sweet moment together.

On his way to the clubhouse, Woods met up with Herman, who flung her arms around his neck and shared a lengthy embrace, as well as an “I love you.” The two then shared a kiss — one that went viral almost instantly.

Just about everyone was curious to know more about the woman who had stolen Woods’ heart. It’s believed that Herman, 34, met Woods through work — she was the manager at Woods’ restaurant, called The Woods, located in Jupiter, Florida, not too far from Woods’ home.

Woods and Herman haven’t been seen in public together since December. As previously reported by Heavy, the two were together in Australia at a media event for the President’s Cup.

