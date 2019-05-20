Jimmy Butler, Tobias Harris Appear Ready to ‘Run It Back’ With Sixers

Ben Simmons isn’t shying away from his interest in bringing back the whole 2018-19 Philadelphia 76ers group. While multiple players, including Jimmy Butler, Tobias Harris and JJ Redick are all likely to become free agents, Simmons sounded off on the season and gave a quick comment on the future as well.

Sunday night, the Sixers guard thanked the team’s fans and staff on Instagram while tossing one hashtag which grabbed quite a bit of attention on the end.

While the #runitback comment is noteworthy on its own, it appears he has a few teammates who are on board with that idea as well. Specifically, two of the key names whose futures remain up in the air.

Jimmy Butler and Tobias Harris Like Ben Simmons’ Post

Obviously, this doesn’t mean anything is set in stone, but it’s certainly noteworthy to see both Butler and Harris like the post from Simmons. Reddit user J_Brizzle was the first to notice the likes from the Sixers teammates.

There’s certainly a chance that Simmons and Butler were just showing love and appreciation to the fans and team’s staff, but it’s never too early to read into something relating to free agency. Butler, who was acquired early in the year from the Minnesota Timberwolves, has a player option for the 2019-20 season worth just over $19.84 million, per Spotrac. It’s expected that he’ll opt out and seek a max deal in free agency.

As for Harris, he was acquired from the Los Angeles Clippers just prior to the NBA trade deadline in a move which many believed left the Sixers “all-in” on the 2018-19 season. While Harris is also expected to receive a number of offers in free agency, it’s unknown if he’ll receive a max deal, but seems likely to be the case.

