10 Best Outdoor Ping Pong Tables: Compare, Buy & Save

Get ready for hours of fun with the JOOLA NOVA DX Indoor/Outdoor Table Tennis Table, who is regarded as one of the top table tennis manufacturers in the business.

The JOOLA NOVA DX is an all-weather table featuring a 6mm aluminum plastic composite surface and 30mm by 30mm rust-resistant, powder-coated undercarriage for extreme durability. But it’s also constructed to be used indoors.

Easy to assemble in a two-piece table design, just keep one side folded up for playback mode if you want to practice alone. It also comes with anti-tilting devices and wheel locks to keep the table sturdy during competitive play, and an all-weather net.

The measurements of the JOOLA NOVA DX are 108 inches by 60 inches by 30 inches (assembled) and 62 inches by 22 inches by 67 inches (folded). It weighs 166 pounds and expert assembly is available for about $100 more.