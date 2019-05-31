10 Best Outdoor Ping Pong Tables: Compare, Buy & Save

With summer approaching, everyone is looking for ways to have fun in the sun. And the best outdoor ping pong tables can certainly deliver hours of entertainment. Whether you’re at the beach with friends or a family barbecue, outdoor table tennis is always a hit and easy source of amusement.
Outdoor tables are designed to be played in the elements, but most can be used for indoor play too. Most outdoor ping pong tables feature an all-weather playing surfaces and rust-resistant, powder-coated frames and legs, so you can be sure your model will be able to endure the rain and wet conditions without corroding. They’re built to be durable. So check out the list below of some of the most popular ones.
1. JOOLA NOVA DX Indoor/Outdoor Table Tennis TablePrice: $549.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Rust-resistant, powder-coated undercarriage for added durability
- The weatherproof table has a 6mm thick aluminum plastic composite surface to cut down on warping
- Solo playback feature capability for single person practice
- Some users thought the surface scratched easily
- Doesn’t come with a cover
- Some might have trouble with assembly
Get ready for hours of fun with the JOOLA NOVA DX Indoor/Outdoor Table Tennis Table, who is regarded as one of the top table tennis manufacturers in the business.
The JOOLA NOVA DX is an all-weather table featuring a 6mm aluminum plastic composite surface and 30mm by 30mm rust-resistant, powder-coated undercarriage for extreme durability. But it’s also constructed to be used indoors.
Easy to assemble in a two-piece table design, just keep one side folded up for playback mode if you want to practice alone. It also comes with anti-tilting devices and wheel locks to keep the table sturdy during competitive play, and an all-weather net.
The measurements of the JOOLA NOVA DX are 108 inches by 60 inches by 30 inches (assembled) and 62 inches by 22 inches by 67 inches (folded). It weighs 166 pounds and expert assembly is available for about $100 more.
Find more JOOLA NOVA DX Indoor/Outdoor Table Tennis Table information and reviews here.
-
2. Stiga XTR Outdoor Table Tennis TablePrice: $499.00Pros:
Cons:
- Rust-resistant undercarriage and a waterproof aluminum top
- Durable steel legs with leg levelers for added stability
- Table comes nearly fully assembled
- Doesn’t come with a table cover
- Some users experienced delivery/customer service difficulties
- Some users felt the net became loose too easily
The Stiga XTR Outdoor Table Tennis Table is designed to withstand all of the elements to provide years of outside entertainment for your family and friends.
The table top is made of a composite aluminum plastic which won’t fade, while the 6mm playing surface offers maximum durability in a stylish blue color with white tournament lines. It has a rust-resistant, powder-coated metal undercarriage and is equipped with stainless steel legs and leg levelers to keep the table steady and secure during play.
The XTR is also very easy put together — it comes 90 percent assembled. Included is an all-weather net, a 1.5 inch steel apron, and anti-tilting technology.
When assembled, the table measures 107.87 inches by 60 inches 29.92 by inches and 28 inches by 60 inches by 62 inches when in playback mode. It weighs 140 pounds and has a 90-day manufacturer warranty.
Some Stiga tables are officially approved by the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF).
Find more Stiga Outdoor Table Tennis Table — Vapor information and reviews here.
-
3. Kettler Top Star XL Weatherproof Table Tennis Table with Outdoor Accessory BundlePrice: $777.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Safety-fold and dual lock mechanism for added safety
- Alu-Tec Climate-Control underside layer to prevent expansion/contraction
- UV protective finish on top for maximum durability
- On the pricey side
- Some users had trouble at the beginning opening and closing the table
- Cover only fits when the table is folded for storage
The Kettler Top Star XL has it all when it comes to the best outdoor ping pong tables as its bundle comes complete with 2 paddles, 6 three-star balls, and a cover.
But that’s just the beginning as the table itself is as durable and playable as you’ll find. Featuring innovative technology, the aluminum table top is a total of 22mm thick. On top is a UV protective finish. And underneath it contains a Alu-Tec Climate-Control layer, which prevents expansion and contraction due to weather changes.
Other highlights include dual wheel casters to keep the table sturdy, dual lock safety to prevent unintended table opening and closing, and a permanent net system — set it up once and you’re good to go; no need to take it down. Measurements: 108 inches by 60 inches by 30 inches (assembled); 26.25 inches by 64.75 inches by 72 inches (folded); and it weighs 121 pounds.
Find more Kettler Top Star XL Weatherproof Table Tennis Table with Outdoor Accessory Bundle reviews and information here.
-
4. Killerspin MyT7 BlackStorm Table Tennis TablePrice: $779.93Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- The aluminum plastic top is 100 percent weather-resistant
- Stylish color scheme top can fold up for solo play
- There is a back storage area on each side that can hold up to 8 balls and 1 paddle
- Some might have trouble with the assembly
- On the pricey side
- Some users said they experienced some warping on the table top
If a sylish design is what you’re looking for, then the Killerspin My17 BlackStorm Ping Pong Table could be the one for you. Featuring a visually attractive black-on-black color scheme, this table is sure to stand out.
The top surface is a 100 percent weather-resistant aluminum-plastic blend that is designed to provide maximum durability in all of Mother Nature’s elements. The top can folded up for solo play if you just want to get some practice in. Also, on either end, there is a storage pocket that can each hold up to 1 paddle and 8 ping pong balls.
The frame boasts 8 75mm wheels for easy moving. Four of the wheels have brakes to ensure stability.
Find more Killerspin MyT7 BlackStorm Table Tennis Table information and reviews here.
-
5. Cornilleau 500M Crossover Indoor/Outdoor Ping Pong TablePrice: $1,629.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- The durable 7mm laminate surface is anti-glare and provides excellent bounce
- The 4 nearly 8 inch wheels and adjustable leg pads provide excellent stability
- The patented Compact Technology is designed to provide safety, ease of movement, easy storage
- Expensive
- On the heavy side
- Assembly required and that could be difficult for some
If you’re willing to spend a few more bucks, the Cornilleau 500M Crossover is one of the best outdoor ping pong tables you can get thanks to its superior construction and innovative technology, including the patented Compact Technology system.
The anti-glare 7mm resin laminate is weather-resistant and provides excellent bounce in all conditions, while the aluminum/zinc alloy frame helps reduce corrosion for added longevity. And the oversized wheels (nearly 8 inches) and adjustable leg pads ensure maximum stability for all-around top-notch playability.
The Compact Technology system is designed to provide safety, ease of table movement, and will help with minimizing storage space. The release handle opens and closes the table with ease, whether for playing standard games or solo mode. Other highlights include a retractable net, ball dispenser, and racket holders.
This is a pretty expensive investment, so you might want a Cornilleau ping pong table cover to protect it.
Find more Cornilleau 500M Crossover Outdoor Ping Pong Table information and reviews here.
-
6. Head Oasis Outdoor Ping Pong TablePrice: $531.82Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Weather-proof aluminum composite is resistant to warping and scratches
- Lockable caster wheels provide ample stability
- Competition grade net attaches easily with clamps
- Doesn't come with a cover
- Assembly might take a while
- Doesn't come with paddles or ping pong balls
USA Table Tennis approved, the Head Oasis Outdoor Ping Pong Table a warp-resistant, aluminum composite playfield that is weatherproof from all the elements.
The base is highlighted by 4 lockable caster wheels and leveling pegs so you’ll be ensure a flat playing surface and maximum stability. Fold the table in half for compact storage or do just one for solo playing and practice. The competition grade net quickly attaches firmly via clamps on each side.
The table regulation is size, which measures 9 feet long by 5 feet wide by 30 inches, and ideal for players of all skill levels.
Find more Head Oasis Outdoor Ping Pong Table information and reviews here.
-
7. Sponeta Joy Outdoor Table Tennis BundlePrice: $649.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Fully weatherproof 5mm melamine top for extended longevity
- Smart Manual System (SMS) has automatic click mechanisms for easy table positioning and storage
- Bundle includes table cover, 2 paddles, and 3 ping pong balls
- The wheels appear to be plastic and not caster like many others
- Some might find the printed assembly instructions difficult to follow
- On the pricey side
The Sponeta Joy Outdoor Ping Pong Table Bundle includes lots of extras (cover, equipment) and an innovative Smart Manual System (SMS) for easy table positioning and locking.
The heavy-duty cover can be affixed when the table is folded up and ready to be stored, while the SMS has automatic click mechanisms on the sides to secure the table during play and storage. You can play the traditional one-on-one or fold it half way up for solo practice.
The table, which features a weatherproof 5mm melamine top with a 1.4-inch steel apron, comes with 2 Halo 5.0 outdoor paddles and 3 balls. Each side has storage spots for those.
Find more Sponeta Joy Outdoor Table Tennis Bundle information and reviews here.
-
8. JOOLA Outdoor TR Ping Pong TablePrice: $809.07Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Stays playable in frost, heat, UV radiation, and temperature fluctuations
- Aluminum-wood-aluminum top set-up designed to promote durability and playability
- Comes with a JOOLA Libre weatherproof net system
- On the pricey side
- No cover included
- Some could have trouble with assembly
Known for some of the best outdoor ping pong tables, JOOMLA has been around since the 1950s and has sponsored the Olympics, World Championships, US Open, and more. And the Outdoor TR features some impressive construction.
The all-weather technology has had its coating tested against frost, UV radiation, and extreme temperature fluctuations making it perfect for outside play. The top is made of 3 layers — aluminum-wood-aluminum — to protect against all weather conditions and the 22mm surface will help the table keep its bounce in all elements.
It comes with a JOOLA Libre weatherproof netting system and can be folded for compact storage or halfway for solo play.
Find more JOOLA Outdoor TR Ping Pong Table information and reviews here.
-
9. Kettler Champ 5.0 Outdoor Ping Pong Table BundlePrice: $1,095.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- The warp-resistant design has Alu-Tec Climate-Control which controls expansion/contraction when the weather changes
- The 2-inch powder-coated steel legs help resist corrosion to promote longevity
- Patented locking system helps prevent unintentional opening/closing for maximum safety
- Heavy at 200 pounds
- On the pricey side
- Some found it a bit tough to assemble
Just like the Kettler model seen above on this list, the Champ 5.0 comes with a table cover, 2 Halo 5.0 outdoor paddles, and 3 3-star ping pong balls, and not to mention, very solid construction.
One of the top features is the table top itself, which is warp-resistant and has Alu-Tec Climate-Control that keeps it from expanding and contracting when the weather changes. The waterproof non-glare aluminum top has 6 layers, including a UV finish. As for the frame, the 2-inch powder-coated steel legs help limit corrosion to promote longevity. The patented Safety-Fold with Dual Lock Safety is designed prevent random opening or closing of table for maximum safety.
Other highlights include paddle and ball holder, floor levelers, and solo play option.
The table measures 108 inches long by 60 inches wide by 30 inches high when opened fully and 72 inches by 25 inches by 64.75 inches when folded for storage.
Find more Kettler Champ 5.0 Outdoor Ping Pong Table Bundle information and reviews here.
-
10. Cornilleau 100S Crossover Ping Pong TablePrice: $834.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- The weather-resistant top is made of non-glare, durable laminate
- Patented Compact Technology ensures safety, easy table moving, and portable storage
- The frame is made of a durable noncorrosive aluminium/zinc alloy
- It doesn't have great bounce
- The frame might not be as sturdy as others on this list
- Probably not suited for advanced players
If you’re looking for a quality model for the casual player or beginner without breaking the bank, then the Cornilleau 100S Crossover is one of the best outdoor ping pong tables you’ll find.
It’s got a simple, lightweight design (just a little over 50 pounds), but boasts some top features when it comes to the non-glare tabletop itself. Made of resin laminate, it is weather-resistant to all the elements regardless of the season and it’s also shock-resistant. The frame is lightweight, but made of a durable non-corrosive 40mm thick aluminum/zinc alloy. It has oversized wheels catered to outdoor play and adjustable leg pads, both of which lend stability.
The patented “Compact Technology” system provides safety, easy movement, and minimizes needed storage area. You can also fold it for solo play option and it has 2 paddle holders.
Find more Cornilleau 100S Crossover Ping Pong Table information and reviews here.
