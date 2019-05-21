Toronto Raptors’ Kawhi Leonard Is Los Angeles Lakers Target Says TV Report

Kawhi Leonard could at least consider the Los Angeles Lakers after all.

Appearing on ESPN’s First Take, Lakers Hall of Famer and former Team President, Magic Johnson detailed the behind the scenes of this past season.

Johnson also detailed that the Lakers’ two top targets this summer are Toronto Raptors forward Kawhi Leonard and Boston Celtics point guard Kyrie Irving.

Johnson also conceded that the Lakers would only be adding either Leonard or Irving, as the team will only have enough cap room to sign one free agent to a max contract.

That ties into my report earlier today via Basketball Society Online which details the Kyrie Irving, Anthony Davis and Kawhi Leonard narrative.

It also discusses Kevin Durant.

Lakers: Kevin Durant's Injury Unknown Has LA Targeting Kawhi Leonard, Anthony Davis – https://t.co/c2ndxwOi4o#LakeShow pic.twitter.com/mvlwVS68al — Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson 📍 (@ScoopB) May 20, 2019

Many believe that the New York Knicks are going to dive head first into acquiring the free-agent to be in this summer’s NBA free agency sweepstakes.

Will he come to NYC???

“The Knicks are quietly, I believe, becoming attractive,” FS1’s Jason McIntyre told me on the Scoop B Radio Podcast earlier this year.

“The Knicks. Now listen, Zion’s going to be attractive to people. Again, I don’t think he’s going to be like the best player in the league right out the gate, right? He’s going to sell a lot of tickets, he’s unselfish, I actually think R.J. Barrett will be the number one pick, I think he’s a more complete offensive player. I don’t think Zion could be a number one in the NBA on a championship contender. I like Zion a lot, but I do wonder, are the Knicks attractive?”

Durant has been out for some time with a strained calf. More specifically, Durant’s been out four games with the calf strain that he suffered during Round 2 of the Warriors’ NBA Playoffs matchup against the Houston Rockets.

Per Heavy’s Jeff Smith: It’s believed that a strained calf could hold a player out for roughly six weeks.

If that proved true in this case, even when factoring in that Warriors coach, Steve Kerr said the injury was worse than initially thought, it would set up a return around June 12.

Obviously, that timeline can be changed, but if that were the case, it would mean Durant wouldn’t be back on the floor until a possible Game 6 of the NBA Finals.

The Los Angeles Lakers have the fourth pick in next month’s NBA Draft. They’ll also be looking to make key moves in the NBA offseason.

The Lakers purposely filled their roster with one-year contracts to maintain their salary cap flexibility for the summer of 2019 where several NBA superstars like Kevin Durant, Kawhi Leonard, Klay Thompson, Jimmy Butler, Kyrie Irving, Kemba Walker, DeMarcus Cousins, and DeAndre Jordan are expected to become unrestricted free agents.

On the Kawhi Leonard side of things: NBA Insider, Ric Bucher told the Scoop B Radio Podcast that Kawhi Leonard will leave the Toronto Raptors even if Toronto wins an NBA Championship.

Where will he go? Bucher hinted not to count out the Los Angeles Clippers.

I”f he’s looking at the Clippers, and I would think that, I mean if he leaves, my expectation is simply that’s where he’d go,” Bucher told Scoop B Radio.

“He’s looking at these bombers and he’s looking at a team that from the get go will be built around him and he’s going to be where he wants to be and he’s going to be the centerpiece”