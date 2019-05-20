Kevin Durant Injury: Trainer Reveals Eye-Opening Comment on Warriors’ Return

Golden State Warriors All-Star Kevin Durant has been out for some time with a strained calf.

Durant suffered the injury during Round 2 of the Warriors’ NBA Playoffs matchup against the Houston Rockets.

Many believed that it was an Achilles injury, but the diagnosis has been set at a strained calf.

Per Heavy’s Jeff Smith: It’s believed that a strained calf could hold a player out for roughly six weeks.

If that proved true in this case, even when factoring in that Warriors coach, Steve Kerr said the injury was worse than initially thought, it would set up a return around June 12.

Obviously, that timeline can be changed, but if that were the case, it would mean Durant wouldn’t be back on the floor until a possible Game 6 of the NBA Finals.

Enter expert Pilates expert, Jessica Schatz.

Schatz worked with the Indiana Pacers Wesley Matthews after his season-ending stress fracture in a game vs. the Memphis Grizzlies last season.

If you’re tardy to the party, pilates are core workouts that are used to strengthen your arms and legs.

Schatz spoke with USA Today’s Landon Buford about Durant’s injury:

It all depends on the level of injury. A strain is a tear, or micro-tear, in the muscle fibers. Depending on the grade of the tear (i.e., Grade I, II, or III), it could be anywhere from three days to six weeks, generally speaking. If it is very severe and requires surgery, the rehab process may take longer. To be clear, based on the fact the Warriors are being extremely vague about Durant’s injury, this is all speculative. They have not revealed how severe his injury is, only that an MRI has confirmed it is indeed a calf strain. They have also said he is still experiencing pain, which means he is not going to play yet — nor should he. Since he has suffered a strained calf previously in his career, I am sure they will be extremely cautious in his return.

You can read the full interview here.