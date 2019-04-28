Raptors’ Kawhi Leonard Could Join Clippers for a Huge Reason Says Ric Bucher

Toronto Raptor All Star Kawhi Leonard put on a clinic in Round 2 of Toronto’s Game 1 matchup with the Philadelphia 76ers.

Leonard posted a more than impressive 45 points in the Raptors’ 108-95 win.

The Claw scored his 45 points on 16 of 23 shooting and 3 of 7 from downtown while Joel Embiid, Ben Simmons and Jimmy Butler combined for 40 points on 16-for-38 from the field.

Worth noting: Leonard hauled in 11 rebounds and dished out two assists and nabbed two steals in the win. to lead the Raptors to a 108-95 win against the Sixers in Game 1 of their second round playoff series.

Leonard is one of many free agents available during the NBA offseason, this summer.

Will he stay in Toronto or will he go elsewhere?

Don’t count out the Los Angeles Clippers said NBA insider, Ric Bucher on the Scoop B Radio Podcast.

If he’s looking at the Clippers, and I would think that, I mean if he leaves, my expectation is simply that’s where he’d go,” Bucher told me on the Scoop B Radio Podcast.

“He’s looking at these bombers and he’s looking at a team that from the get go will be built around him and he’s going to be where he wants to be and he’s going to be the centerpiece”

The Clippers put on a performance in their Round 1 NBA Playoffs matchup with the Golden State Warriors.

They’d lose in six games.

But boy did they have heart! The Los Angeles Clippers were largest first-round underdog since 1988.

For those keeping score at home: LA were a 100-1 odds to come out on top against the two-time defending champion, Golden State Warriors.

Also worth noting: The Clippers had NO STAR POWER.

Just muscle!

Per Basketball Society Online: This season, the Clippers relied on a scrappy roster fueled by the hard-nosed attitudes of Patrick Beverley and Montrezl Harrell while getting ‘just-add-water’ microwave offense from Lou Williams.

“I think the Clippers are one of the best watches in the NBA,” ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne told me on the Scoop B Radio Podcast.