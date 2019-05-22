No NBA Playoff Games Tonight, Wednesday, May 22: Schedule & Next Game

The Golden State Warriors will receive extra rest time before the 2019 NBA Finals and in turn, this means there are no playoff games tonight, Wednesday, May 22. After two hard-fought matchups to open the postseason resulted in the Warriors closing out both the Los Angeles Clippers and Houston Rockets in six games, they swept the Western Conference Finals.

While the Portland Trail Blazers had an impressive postseason run, the play of Stephen Curry, Draymond Green and Klay Thompson, among others proved to be too much. Golden State found themselves behind in each of the final three games of their series against Damian Lillard and company but rallied to lock up their fifth-straight NBA Finals appearance in Game 4.

With the Warriors closing out early, it means Game 5 which was slated for Wednesday night was not needed, and there’ll now be a gap in the schedule at least every other day. We’re going to take a look at the rest of the NBA playoff schedule as the Eastern Conference Finals matchup between the Milwaukee Bucks and Toronto Raptors rolls on.

Next NBA Playoff Games: Full Remaining Conference Finals Schedule

With the Western Conference Finals now wrapped up, we have at least two games remaining in the Eastern Conference Finals, and possibly three. If the series between the Raptors and Bucks goes the distance, Game 7 would be played three days prior to the start of the NBA Finals. The schedule below is courtesy of ESPN.

Thursday, May 23: Game 5 – Toronto Raptors at Milwaukee Bucks 8:30 p.m. ET (TNT)

Saturday, May 25: Game 6 – Milwaukee Bucks at Toronto Raptors 8:30 p.m. ET (TNT)

*Monday, May 27: Game 7 – Toronto Raptors at Milwaukee Bucks 8:30 p.m. ET (TNT)

*If necessary

While the Raptors and Bucks matchup looked like Milwaukee would run away with it early after jumping out to a 2-0 series lead, the Raptors rebounded with back-to-back wins at home. Now, it sets up one day off before the series continues as the Warriors await the winner in the NBA Finals.

NBA Finals Schedule & Preview

Although the winner of the Eastern Conference Finals will receive a few days of rest, the Warriors will come in refreshed and possibly a bit more healthy. While it’s unknown if Kevin Durant and/or DeMarcus Cousins will have a chance to return at the start of the NBA Finals, the team has until May 30 to figure that out.

Here’s a look at the NBA Finals schedule, per Sports Media Watch.

DATE GAME TIME(ET)/TV CHANNEL Thurs., May 30 Warriors vs. TBD Game 1 9 p.m. ABC Sun., June 2 Warriors vs. TBD Game 2 8 p.m. ABC Wed., June 5 TBD vs. Warriors Game 3 9 p.m. ABC Fri., June 7 TBD vs. Warriors Game 4 9 p.m. ABC Mon., June 10 Warriors vs. TBD Game 5 9 p.m. ABC Thurs., June 13 TBD vs. Warriors Game 6 9 p.m. ABC Sun. June 16 Warriors vs. TBD Game 7 8 p.m. ABC

While the Warriors face a bit of unknown when it comes to the status of Durant and Cousins, they played the entire series against Portland without both players. Beyond that, the team also closed out the Rockets with KD and Boogie sidelined. It’s going to be tough for either the Bucks or Raptors to take down Golden State, but Giannis Antetokounmpo and company may offer a slightly better chance than the Raptors.

