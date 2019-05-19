Kevin Durant Injury Status: No Set Return Timeline for Warriors Star?

After facing initial concern over Kevin Durant’s injury suffered during the Golden State Warriors’ second-round matchup, a fairly positive update was revealed. Durant avoided an Achilles injury, but a strained calf would leave him sidelined for the foreseeable future.

When the diagnosis came one day after the Warriors defeated the Houston Rockets in round two of the 2019 NBA Playoffs, Durant was set to be re-evaluated a week from that point (May 9). Obviously, we’ve surpassed that point, but an update did come from the team on Thursday, May 16.

Per NBA.com, the team stated that Durant has “shown good progress” since starting rehab, but is “not ready to advance to on-court work.” From that point, the Warriors forward is expected to be re-evaluated one week from that point, setting up a potential update on Thursday, May 23.

Steve Kerr’s Kevin Durant Injury Update

While it’s become apparent that Durant will not be back on the floor in the immediate future, Kerr stated after Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals that the injury was “a little more serious” than initially thought. As ESPN’s Nick Friedell went on to reveal, Kerr also added a fairly concerning piece of info.

The Warriors coach stated that the team’s director of sports medicine told him you “really can’t put a number of days or weeks” on Durant’s injury return timeline.

“The right way to put it would be, with a calf injury, there’s kind of a wide range of how long a guy’s going to be out, and so he’s had them in the past where he was out a week or 10 days but right from the beginning, [Warriors director of sports medicine and performance] Rick [Celebrini] was telling me that you really can’t put a number of days or weeks on this,” Kerr said.

Beyond that, Kerr added that it’s a “big range” for how long Durant could be out but added that he remains confident in a potential return during the playoffs, per ESPN.

“There’s a big range of how long it could be depending on how he responds and how bad the strain is. This one is taking a little bit longer than the ones he’s had in the past, but that’s OK. He’s coming along well and if he continues to improve at the rate he’s improving now, we’re confident that he’ll be back. We just don’t know when.”

Regardless of how you look at it, Durant will need to make big strides in order to return during the Western Conference Finals. The NBA Finals aren’t out of the question, but it’s also no lock that he’ll be back, especially when considering the way the timeline shakes out

Kevin Durant’s Injury Status: Timeline for Return

Obviously, it could have been worse than the team stating that Durant will be re-evaluated on May 23. But even if the All-Star forward is somewhat ready to go immediately at that point, it would be just prior to a potential Game 6 of the series against the Portland Trail Blazers. That’s a best-case scenario, and it’s unlikely to be a realistic one.

If Durant is then out at least another week, then we’re at the start of the 2019 NBA Finals, should the Warriors advance. Per Sports Media Watch, the finals are slated to begin on Thursday, May 30, with Game 2 set for Sunday, June 2.

It’s believed that a strained calf could hold a player out for roughly six weeks. If that proved true in this case, even when factoring in that Kerr said the injury was worse than initially thought, it would set up a return around June 12. Obviously, that timeline can be changed, but if that were the case, it would mean Durant wouldn’t be back on the floor until a possible Game 6 of the NBA Finals.

