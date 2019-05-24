NBA Prop Bets on Drake’s Antics During Eastern Conference Finals: Raptors vs. Bucks

During the heated series between the Toronto Raptors and the Milwaukee Bucks in the 2019 NBA Eastern Conference Playoffs, the action taking place on the court is only part of the show. Much of the drama is happening on the sidelines, starring rapper Drake, the self-appointed global ambassador of his Raptors team. The four-time Grammy Award winner’s antics are causing so much controversy, there are now official props bets on what the diehard Toronto fan will do and say in Game 6, and if his doesn’t deliver on Saturday, Game 7.

Prop bets are fun even if your have no idea what’s happening in the NBA Playoffs, and the fact that these gambles are based on the “Nice for What” singer’s sideline activity, for which most Bucks’ fans find to be incredibly obnoxious, makes it all the more entertaining.

The many emotions of @Drake during a Raptors playoff game 😩 pic.twitter.com/om0jLo32jT — Word On Road (@WordOnRd) May 20, 2019

Listed on Odds Sharks, some of the props bets appear to be no-brainers, like whether or not Drake’s name will be mentioned on the broadcast is given a Yes + 200. He steals so much screen time already, and with the Bucks’ owners daughter, Mallory Edens showing up to Game 5 rocking a Pusha T t-shirt, it’s expected that Drake will show up to Game 6 with a visible clap back. The camera will drift to Drake more often that not during time-outs.



The Raptors currently lead the series 3-2, so Game 6 could be the night Toronto sends Milwaukee home, or it could be the game in which the Bucks equalize the series. Either way, emotions will be running high on Saturday, May 25, which is why there are a few Drake prop bets banking on the hip-hop artist becoming even more aggressive than usual.



It’s likely Drake will have an interaction with Giannis Antetokounmpo, for whom he was loudly laughing at after the Bucks player air-balled a free throw shot. If it’s clear Milwaukee is going to crush Toronto, it’s unsure whether or not Giannis will take the high road or if the Greek Freak will have a public comeback of his own. Even if the Bucks win, there’s still one more game in the series before they can celebrate.

Drake will get rowdy regardless of the game’s outcome, and there’s a prop bet on whether or not that he’ll have to be removed by security. As if the NBA Finals weren’t exciting enough…

READ NEXT: LISTEN: Young Thug Drops New Track ‘The London’ Feat. Travis Scott & J.Cole