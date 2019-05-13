WATCH: Drake Uses Curse to Help Raptors, Wears Sixers Gear for Game 7

Drake’s love of the Toronto Raptors knows no bounds. And the popular rapper was willing to go to any lengths to make sure his favorite team picked up a crucial Game 7 win on Sunday night. With a spot in the Eastern Conference Finals on the line when the Raptors and Philadelphia 76ers squared off, Drake took a unique approach to support the squad.

He apparently opted to use the curse which has been often talked about to help the Raptors against Joel Embiid and company. While many have said that whenever Drake wears the gear of a team they wind up losing a key game, a video posted on his Instagram story appears to show him in 76ers shorts, via Bleacher Report.

WARNING: This video features NSFW language.

Drake used the curse against the 76ers with his shorts 😂 *NSFW* (via Drake/IG Story) pic.twitter.com/NqviINq9fx — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 13, 2019

Obviously, the infamous curse is one that Drake is well aware of, and was more than willing to be sure it didn’t impact the Raptors. In turn, it actually did just the opposite, as it may have helped them out during a thrilling last-second win over the Sixers.

The Drake Curse: History of Teams & Players Impacted

While it’s tough to gauge just how real this curse is, there have been plenty of instances when it’s come into play. As Johnny Rambos of Student Union Sports broke down, it features the likes of professional sports teams, UFC fighters and even specific NFL/NBA players, among others. Rambos points out that Drake was with Conor McGregor before he lost to Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229.

Beyond that, it included the Raptors on numerous occasions, the Miami Heat in 2013 when he celebrated with the team after their NBA Finals win. The next season, LeBron James and company went on to lose in the championship.

A few other noteworthy moments revealed by Rambos include a stop with the Kentucky Wildcats and the entire friendship he had with Johnny Manziel and the OVO brand. Finally, he mentions Drake’s friendship with NFL wideout Odell Beckham Jr., citing some of the drama from previous years when he was with the New York Giants.

Kawhi Leonard’s Game-Winner vs. 76ers

In the game where Drake opted to wear 76ers gear, NBA fans were given one of the wildest finishes of the 2019 NBA Playoffs and possibly in history. It was one that ranks up there with Damian Lillard’s 37-foot game-winner against the Oklahoma City Thunder in the first round.

Raptors star Kawhi Leonard hit a wild fadeaway game-winner over Joel Embiid at the buzzer of Game 7, a shot which hit virtually every part of the rim, as The Render showed.

Kawhi's game 7 buzzer beater pic.twitter.com/gvj8eUv9Hp — The Render (@TheRenderNBA) May 13, 2019

It’s safe to say that if this is what happens when Drake opts to reverse the curse and use it to help his favorite teams, we could see him wearing quite a bit of Milwaukee Bucks gear in the immediate future. The Raptors and Bucks will meet in the Eastern Conference Finals to decide who advances to the NBA Finals and a date with either the Golden State Warriors or Portland Trail Blazers.

