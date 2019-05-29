Nick Foles’ Family: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Nick Foles’ family includes wife, Tori Moore, daughter Lily, and a close clan that is involved in the restaurant industry.

The Jaguars’ quarterback shares photos of his family on social media. His wife is also an athlete, and she has openly discussed both her faith and health problems throughout the years.

“She was the first person I actually ever saw at the University of Arizona,” Foles told Press of Atlantic City about his wife. “I was going to my (football) physical. I remember walking down the stairs and thinking, ‘Wow, this might be the most gorgeous person I’ve ever seen.’ But when you’re at the University of Arizona, everybody’s always talking about the women there.”

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Concerns Were Raised About Nick Foles’ Family After He Took an Absence for Personal Reasons

In May 2019, concerns were raised about Foles’ family when it was revealed he would miss the Jacksonville Jaguars’ offseason program “indefinitely after the team excused him for personal reasons,” according to Philly Voice.

The reason for Foles’ absence was not explained. However, the Jaguars’ coach referred to Nick Foles’ family in a statement responding to that news.

Jaguars’ QB Nick Foles isn’t at OTAs today for personal reasons. “Our thoughts and prayers are with Nick and his family,” said Jaguars’ HC Doug Marrone. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 28, 2019

“Our thoughts and prayers are with Nick and his family,” said Jaguars’ HC Doug Marrone.

2. Foles’ Wife, Tori Moore, Played Volleyball in College

Nick Foles’ wife, Tori Moore, was a collegiate volleyball player. You can see her stats here. The 5 foot 10 inch tall Tori played for the Arizona Wildcats.

In high school, according to the Wildcats, she was a star athlete. “Four-year letter winner at Breaolinda High School … Named Team Captain … A First Team All Conference selection … Named team MVP her sophomore year … Named Most Improved and Most Inspirational … Was a BOHS Scholar-Athlete … Was an All-Century League,” the Wildcats wrote.

In 2011, the last year she played for Arizona, the team lists these accomplishments and stats: ” Saw time in 18 matches for the Wildcats…Added four assists at No. 10 Washington (10/30)…Posted 11 assists at No. 4 California (9/30)…Recorded six assists versus No. 4 Washington (9/23)…Contributed 11 assits in the Wildcats’ conference-opener at Oregon (9/16)…”

Nick Foles told NJ.com that his wife’s athleticism helped her understand him. “She’s an athlete as well, so she knows how it goes,” Foles said to the news site. “She pushes to make me better.”

Nick Foles was a quarterback at Arizona when he started dating Tori. It’s an athletic family. Her brother “Evan Moore, spent some time in the NFL with the Packers, Browns, Seahawks and Eagles,” according to The Big Lead.

3. Tori Moore Has Discussed Her Struggles With Lyme Disease

Nick Foles’ wife, Tori Foles, is sick with a dual diagnosis of Postural Orthostatic Tachycardia Syndrome and Lyme disease.

Tori Foles wrote a lengthy blog post about the ailments for a site called The Increase Women. Although she described some of the challenges caused by the health problems, she also credited them with reinforcing her family’s faith. Tori, and the couple’s only daughter, Lily, who was born in June 2017, were captured on camera at Super Bowl 2018 cheering Nick Foles on.

“My life was altered in 2013 when I was diagnosed with an unexpected illness. A year after working at Nike Inc. and living an active lifestyle in Portland, OR, everything changed. I suddenly became ill and had no idea why. I was diagnosed with Postural Orthostatic Tachycardia Syndrome (POTS),” Tori wrote. “Eventually, this would lead to an underlying diagnosis of Lyme Disease.” Tori described the illness as something that brought her and husband, Nick, closer to God. Nick Foles has been very open about his faith, even saying that he hopes to become a pastor after leaving the NFL.

According to the Gwinnett Daily Post, Tori and Nick “were married during a time Tori was undergoing tests at Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minn., which is around the time Foles felt his focus and priorities shift from football. In 2013, Tori was diagnosed with Postural Orthostatic Tachycardia Syndrome (POTS) and later diagnosed with Lyme disease. Her heart rate could raise 30 beats per minute just from sitting and standing.”

4. Nick Foles Has a Daughter Named Lily

Halloween 2018 – The Foles Fruit Salad pic.twitter.com/jafCrhYz7U — Nick Foles (@NickFoles) November 2, 2018

Nick and Tori Foles have a daughter together named Lily. Nick Foles sometimes posts about Lily on social media. In 2018, he revealed that he, his wife, and Lily went as a fruit salad for Halloween 2018.

Before he went to the Jaguars, she appeared with Nick Foles on stage after the Eagles won the Super Bowl.

Lily’s full name is Lily James Foles, and she was born in June 2017. Nick Foles was asked about Lily, his first and only child, at the Eagles’ media availability before the Super Bowl. He became emotional as he tried to explain what Lily’s arrival means to him.

“That’s the most important thing,” Foles said. “When I think about this journey and everything, I get home and I, uh … I get to see her. I get to see my wife. I see her and my wife, just in her face and in her mannerisms, that’s what it’s about. I know that every time I step on the field, every single thing I do, there’s going to be some days she looks and wants to know who her daddy was and what he did.”

5. Nick Foles Comes From an Affluent Family That Owned a Series of Restaurants

Nick Foles hails from Austin, Texas, where he was raised in a close-knit, affluent family that owned a series of restaurants. Larry Foles, Nick’s dad, is a successful restaurateur. According to Bloomberg, “Foles is the Founder and Owner of Eddie V’s Restaurants, Inc. Mr. Foles has also taken an active role in numerous professional and community organizations and continues to reside in Austin, TX overseeing the Eddie V’s restaurants.”

Nick Foles has showered his parents, Larry and Melissa Foles, with praise. Although the family is very affluent today due to Nick’s father’s entrepreneurship (he started a line of restaurants throughout the country), it wasn’t always that way.

“My parents (Larry and Melissa Foles) are very hard-working people who didn’t have anything when they grew up,” Nick Foles said, according to Press of Atlantic City. “My dad had to provide for his brother and sisters. He grew up in Mississippi, had a kid when he was 18, and had to provide. He really is my hero. Both of my parents are my heroes.”

Foles’ father has opened restaurants throughout the United States, according to Bloomberg, which says he has “nearly 40 years of experience to the opening of Wildfish Seafood Grille. Mr. Foles co-owned and operates three successful restaurant concepts, in distinct markets, including Scottsdale, Arizona, Southern California, and Austin, Texas.”

In 2011, Eddie V’s was sold to another restaurant group (which runs the popular Olive Garden chain) for $59 million. Nick Foles may get some of his athletic ability from his mom, Melissa. “She conducts a workout class that includes yoga, weight training, cardio, kickboxing and more, and her son is often a part of her sessions,” reports Delaware Online.