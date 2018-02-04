Lily Foles, Nick’s Daughter: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Instagram/Tori Foles

Lily Foles is the infant daughter of Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Nick Foles and his wife, Tori.

The starting QB for Super Bowl 2018 has discussed his first child in emotional interviews, saying the child inspires him to perform on the football field. Lily’s full name is Lily James Foles, and she was born in June 2017. Nick Foles, 29, hails from Austin, Texas, where he was raised in a close-knit, affluent family that owned a series of restaurants.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Nick Says He Thinks About His Daughter With ‘Every Single Thing I do’

Nick Foles tears up when talking about playing well for his daughter and setting an example pic.twitter.com/4ctCQj2FsK — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) January 30, 2018

Nick Foles was asked about Lily, his first and only child, at the Eagles’ media availability before the Super Bowl. He became emotional as he tried to properly capture what Lily’s arrival means to him.

“That’s the most important thing,” Foles said. “When I think about this journey and everything, I get home and I, uh … I get to see her. I get to see my wife. I see her and my wife, just in her face and in her mannerisms, that’s what it’s about. I know that every time I step on the field, every single thing I do, there’s going to be some days she looks and wants to know who her daddy was and what he did.”

2. Lily James Foles Is Nick’s First Child With Wife Tori

Lily is the first child of Nick Foles and his wife, Tori. Tori Foles is also an athlete; she played volleyball for Arizona, which is where the couple met when Nick Foles was on the football team.

“She was the first person I actually ever saw at the University of Arizona,” he told Press of Atlantic City. “I was going to my (football) physical. I remember walking down the stairs and thinking, ‘Wow, this might be the most gorgeous person I’ve ever seen.’ But when you’re at the University of Arizona, everybody’s always talking about the women there.”

Nick also told the newspaper that he and Tori didn’t date in college initially but became good friends. Later, their relationship morphed into a romance and, now, he told the newspaper that he “couldn’t be more happy. It was perfect timing. She’s honestly my best friend and always very supportive of everything I do.”

You can read more about Tori Foles here.

3. Nick Foles Has Described Fatherhood as ‘the Greatest Thing in the World’

It’s not the first time that Foles has spoken publicly about the importance of his small daughter. He did so at the start of the Eagles’ camp as well.

“It’s the greatest thing in the world. I can’t explain it,” Nick said. “Being a father is the coolest thing in the world.” The Delco Times reports that Nick Foles is “grounded by fatherhood.”

In the same interview with Delco Times, Nick Foles said he wants to make sure that Lily is proud of him when she grows up. “I think about that,” Foles said. “I know she’s going to grow up and I want her to be proud of her daddy.”

4. Nick Is Close to His Own Mother & Father

Nick has strong parents to model his own parenthood on; he has lavished his own parents, Larry and Melissa Foles, with praise. Although the family is very affluent today due to Nick’s father’s entrepreneurship (he started a line of restaurants throughout the country), it wasn’t always that way.

“My parents (Larry and Melissa Foles) are very hard-working people who didn’t have anything when they grew up,” Nick Foles said, according to Press of Atlantic City. “My dad had to provide for his brother and sisters. He grew up in Mississippi, had a kid when he was 18, and had to provide. He really is my hero. Both of my parents are my heroes.”

You can read more about Larry and Melissa Foles here.

5. Tori Foles Says Lily ‘Is Her Father’s Twin’

Tori Foles has written on social media about the couple’s daughter, using the hashtag #sheisherfatherstwin. According to AllSportsTucson, “Lily James Foles was born a healthy 8 pounds, 4 ounces.” Tori shared photos on social media and wrote, “What an incredible week it has been.”

However, Nick Foles has said that he thinks Lily might play volleyball some day for Arizona.