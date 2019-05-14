Steph & Seth Curry Are Not Twins But Are Brothers

Steph and Seth Curry bear a resemblance, but they are not twins as some fans have wondered. Although the two are related as brothers, Steph is 31 years old which is three years older than Seth at 28. The Curry brothers also have a younger sister, Sydel Curry, who likely will be pulling for the Warriors. Her husband, Damion Lee, plays with Steph on Golden State.

Their parents, Sonya and Dell Curry, note that it will be a bit hard for their sons to play against each other.

“It’s going to be tough to put everything aside and battle each other because as siblings they want each other to do well,” Dell told NBA.com. “They watch each other’s games and cheer for each other.”

It is the first time in NBA history that two brothers are playing against each other in a conference finals matchup. Seth noted that they are both looking forward to making history.

“It’s a dream come true for both of us,” Seth noted to ESPN. “Obviously, it’s the first time it’s been done. It’s going to be a lot of fun for our families to be in the building. I’m looking forward to it.”

Steph noted that the matchup will feel like old times when they grew up playing against each other.

“He always loved Tracy McGrady. That was his favorite player growing up,” Steph explained to NBC Sports. “Mine was Reggie [Miller]. So it was kind of a little different era, but it was just back and forth, playing 1-on-1 … It got pretty heated at times, like it does with brothers. He always accused me of cheating when I didn’t give him foul calls and all that type of stuff,” Steph continued. “So, pretty standard relationship in that sense.”

Seth Curry Went Undrafted & Has Played for 6 NBA Teams

The two brothers have had a different path to the NBA. Both were standout players in college as Steph shined at Davidson, while Seth played at Duke. While some overlooked Steph coming out of college because of his size, he was still the No. 7 pick in the 2009 NBA draft.

Seth went undrafted in 2013 and signed a contract with the Warriors as an undrafted free agent. It was a brief stay as Seth was cut during the preseason. Seth’s path has been harder and more unpredictable than his older brother. Seth has played for six NBA teams not counting preseason stints and has not played longer than a season in one place.

Seth’s first season included time with the Cavs and Grizzlies. He went on to play for the Suns, Kings and Mavericks before landing in Portland. Seth is hoping he has found some stability with the Blazers as he has been an integral part of Portland’s bench during their playoff run.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Seth has a player-option for next season. Seth signed a two-year, $5.6 million contract last summer with the Blazers and his salary is $2.7 million, per Spotrac.

As Steph is aiming for his fourth NBA championship, Seth is looking for his first NBA finals appearance. Seth admits it is fun to be part of the action after years of watching Steph play in the conference finals from the stands.

“So many years I’ve watched Steph play in the Western Conference final, the NBA Finals, being in the crowd,” Seth noted to NBA.com. “It’s going to be fun to be out there on the court, competing, to get to that final. It’s a dream come true for us, but our families are going to have a lot of fun as well.”