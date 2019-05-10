Steph Curry’s Parents, Sonya & Dell Curry, May Have Mother’s Day Game 7 Decision

Sonya and Dell Curry, the parents of Steph and Seth Curry, may be in for a difficult decision on Mother’s Day. If the Warriors lose to the Rockets in Game 6, it means Sonya and Dell may have to choose which Game 7 they will attend on Sunday, May 12. The Rockets-Warriors Game 7 would be at 3:30 p.m. Eastern and the Blazers-Nuggets Game 7 would likely start at 10:30 p.m.

All this could be avoided if Golden State is able to take care of business on the road against Houston in Game 6. Seth’s postseason run with the Blazers has added an interesting wrinkle in the Curry family travel schedule. The family has been regulars at Warriors games, but now are attending Blazers games as well.

If necessary, Sonya and Dell may be able to pull off a flight from Oakland to Denver if they are able to secure a private plane. They might be able to press their luck by flying commercial as there could be about a four-hour window between the end of the Warriors game and the start of the Blazers contest.

Seth got into a brief altercation with the Nuggets’ Will Barton in Game 6. Will put his finger in Seth’s face which escalated things.

“He waited for a few people to get in between us, and when a few people were in between us, he put his finger in my eye,” Seth noted to ESPN. “You know what I’m saying. I can’t allow people to put their fingers in my eye. That’s real sassy. They got a few sassy dudes over there. Front-runners. And we can’t allow that.”



Steph Curry’s Mom, Sonya, Admitted to Trying to Knit During His Youth Basketball Games to Calm Her Nerves

Steph often admits he gets his grit and determination from his mother. During the initial episode of Steph’s new Facebook show “Stephen vs. The Game”, Sonya noted she had to take up different hobbies during his youth basketball games to keep her composure. Sonya started knitting during games and even offered to help at the scorer’s table to keep her emotions in check.

Dell may be the former NBA player, but Sonya hit a halfcourt shot during an NBA All-Star Weekend event in Charlotte. The video went viral causing Steph to joke that she could end up in the three-point contest.

“I doubt he’ll be in the 3-point contest,” Steph explained to ESPN. “But there may be something happening [Saturday]. I’m not sure if the plans have been finalized. But Saturday night, there’s obviously surprises all over the place no matter what year it is. Just this year with me and Seth being in there it takes it up another notch.”

Sonya could be in for a busy Mother’s Day, but Steph could make things a bit easier by helping the Warriors close out the series. Otherwise, the Curry family will have some interesting travel decisions to make unless they decide to watch both games at home.