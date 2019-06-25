11 Best Baseball Batting Gloves: Your Easy Buying Guide

The Clean-Up VI Batting Gloves are highlighted by Under Armour’s HeatGear technology on the back of the hand, which on wicks away sweat quickly to keep you dry and comfortable at the plate.

You’ll get an amazing grip and plenty of flexibility thanks to the embossed synthetic overlays and the goatskin leather palm ensure a super soft feel and long-lasting durability.

The Clean-Up VI also has palm side finger perforations for extra air ventilation and an inside tag so you can personalize it with your name.

Another positive is that the gloves are sold in pairs, so you’re getting both left- and right-handed gloves for one low price. The Clean-Up VI Batting Gloves come in a variety of colors and sizes (small to extra large).

Looking for more than batting gloves? Check out our ideas for some of the best baseball gifts available today.