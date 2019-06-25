11 Best Baseball Batting Gloves: Your Easy Buying Guide

The baseball season is just about underway and you know what that means — it’s time to pick up some new equipment. So what are the best baseball batting gloves in 2019?
We’ve compiled a list below of the some of the most popular and effective batting gloves for both baseball and softball players to help you make your choice. Take a look through, see what’s best for you, and happy hitting.
-
1. Under Armour Men’s Clean-Up VI Batting GlovesPrice: $21.21Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Patented HeatGear material wicks away sweat quickly to keep you dry and cool
- Goatskin leather palm provides comfort and durability
- Extra ventilation thanks to the perforations
- Some users had durability issues
- Can be on the pricey side
- Sizes are most suitable for teens/men only; probably not Little League players
The Clean-Up VI Batting Gloves are highlighted by Under Armour’s HeatGear technology on the back of the hand, which on wicks away sweat quickly to keep you dry and comfortable at the plate.
You’ll get an amazing grip and plenty of flexibility thanks to the embossed synthetic overlays and the goatskin leather palm ensure a super soft feel and long-lasting durability.
The Clean-Up VI also has palm side finger perforations for extra air ventilation and an inside tag so you can personalize it with your name.
Another positive is that the gloves are sold in pairs, so you’re getting both left- and right-handed gloves for one low price. The Clean-Up VI Batting Gloves come in a variety of colors and sizes (small to extra large).
Looking for more than batting gloves? Check out our ideas for some of the best baseball gifts available today.
-
2. Franklin Sports MLB Shok-Sorb Neo Batting GlovesPrice: $20.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Smooth leather palm keeps tactility in all weather conditions
- Shock-Sorb padding absorbs impact and eliminates sting
- Floating thumb technology promotes more flexibility
- Some users experienced tears after only a few uses
- Some users felt the grip was too slippery
- Certain colors have limited availability
Franklin products are the official batting gloves of the MLB, so you know you are getting some of the best baseball batting gloves on the market.
The Shok-Sorb Neo prides itself on the patented Shok-Sorb padding system which absorbs impact on contact to help eliminate the painful sting we all know so well.
The smooth leather constructing ensures softness and a great grip and feel in all weather conditions. Other highlights include a see-through mesh design with lycra backing, flex points placed around the glove to maximize flexibility and performance, and floating thumb technology which increases glove versatility and dexterity.
Another plus is that the gloves are sold in pairs and available in youth sizes, too.
Buy the Franklin Sports MLB Shok-Sorb Neo Batting Gloves here
-
3. DeMarini Digi Camo II Batting GlovesPros:
Cons:
- Silicone overlay backhand provides extra stability
- Moisture-wicking wrist strap to keep you cool and dry
- Palm made of sheep skin leather for excellent grip
- Some users had durability issues
- These gloves are probably best suited for teens/adults
- Some users felt the velcro strap was not very effective
Expect an extremely soft and comfortable feel from DeMarini Digi Camo II Batting Glove, which has a palm made of smooth sheep skin leather.
Other highlights include 4-way stretch with ribbed backhand, a moisture-wicking wrist strap to keep you dry and comfortable at the plate, and a silicon overlay backhand for added structure.
The camouflage designed glove is sold in a pair, meaning you’ll get both a right- and left-handed glove, and is available in 10 different colors.
Take a glance at all the DeMarini Baseball Gear at Amazon.
-
4. EvoShield Protective Speed Stripe Batting GlovesPros:
Cons:
- Protective padded shield to protect top of hand from pitches
- Tactile premium leather on palm for supreme grip
- The extended grip adds durability
- Can be on the pricey side, depending on size and color
- Some users complained of durability issues
- Some users said the velcro strap tore too quickly
EvoShield has only been around for just over a decade, but they supply Major League Baseball with official protective gear.
And that’s the highlight of their Speed Stripe Batting Glove — protection. The custom-molded hand shield is designed to prevent injury to your lead hand if hit by a pitch there. You’re getting extra padding, but not sacrificing the ever-important flexibility while swinging the bat.
And with a palm made of Pittards leather, the Speed Stripe Batting Glove offers extreme comfort, feel and grip. It is vailable in 7 colors and all adult sizes.
Buy the EvoShield Protective Speed Stripe Batting Gloves here
-
5. Under Armour Men’s Clutchfit Baseball Batting GlovesPrice: $39.00Pros:
Cons:
- HeatGear technology keeps your hands cool and dry
- The TPC closure provides a secure, custom fit
- UA’s ClutchFit technology offers extreme flexibility
- On the pricey side
- Limited quantities and sizes in some color schemes
- Some users felt the gloves began to rip at the seams too quickly
When it comes to finding the best baseball batting gloves, technology is key. And the Clutchfit Batting Glove features Under Armour’s patented ClutchFit, which offers extreme flexibility and acts like a “second skin” on every swing.
It also has UA’s HeatGear technology, which wicks away moisture and sweat quickly to keep your hands cool and dry leading to more consistency at the plate.
The gloves are made of Pittard’s sheepskin leather and ensures unmatched softness for an amazingly comfortable feel. The glove also has perforated fingers for increased breathability and they’re sold in pairs.
Buy the Under Armour Men's Clutchfit Baseball Batting Gloves here
-
6. Franklin Sports MLB CFX Pro Batting GlovesPrice: $35.36Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Floating thumb technology for better flexibility
- Tectonic fit inserts for flexibility but no added bulk
- The seamless palm features premium quality leather for a great grip
- Users experienced easy tearing
- The velcro closure does not feature the Powerstrap closure like other Franklin gloves
- The gloves probably are not great in cooler weather
The CFX Pro Batting Glove is one of Franklin’s most popular models and is the preferred choice by many major league players.
Expect extreme comfort and durability thanks to the Pittards Digital sheepskin leather construction.
Other highlights of the CFX Pro Glove include floating thumb technology for more flexibility, a neoprene bridge which gives added flex across back, the tectonic fit inserts provide more flexibility but without the bulk, and the asymmetrical wristband shapes to wrist for maximum comfort.
There are dozens of colors available and the gloves come in both adult and youth sizes.
-
7. Easton HS9 Neon Batting GlovesPrice: $33.15Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Textured sheepskin provides a soft feel
- 3D NeoErgo Palm for better grip
- Zonal Flex on the knuckles provides maximum flexibility
- Some users experienced tears in gloves after only a few games
- Limited colors available
- Some might not like the neon color style
The Easton HS9 Neon Batting Glove gives you great quality at a good price.
Constructed with textured sheepskin, you’re going to get an extremely soft feel and strong grip. There is Zonal Flex on every knuckle for maximum flexibility on every swing.
The NeoErgo Palm design with ergonomic layers create creates more surface area for a better grip and the 3D Palm wraps around to the back of the hand, which eliminates seams on the side of hand of the glove.
-
8. Franklin Sports MLB Digitek Baseball Batting GlovesPrice: $14.49Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Top-grade genuine leather heel pad to cushion and protect the hand
- The microfiber palm provides excellent grip
- The Tri-Curve technology will help the glove keep shape while holding its flexibility
- Some thought the velcro strap didn't get a secure enough fit
- Some thought the gloves were uncomfortable when hands were too sweaty
- Some users experienced durability issues (tearing)
The best baseball batting gloves don’t need to cost an arm and a leg and the Franklin Sports MLB Digitek model falls into that category.
The glove features some of Franklin’s best technology. There is a top-grade genuine leather heel pad to cushion and protect the hand, the microfiber palm provides excellent grip and durability, and the Tri-Curve technology will help the glove keep its shape for a secure without sacrificing flexibility.
The gloves are available in 5 stylish color designs in both adult and youth sizes. Perfect for baseball or softball.
Find more Franklin Sports MLB Digitek Baseball Batting Gloves information and reviews here.
-
9. Spiderz Adult Hybrid Batting GlovePros:
Cons:
- It has a one-piece tac palm design for an excellent grip
- The all neoprene and lycra top hand provides maximum flexibility and breathability
- It has triple reinforced wrist strap so you'll get a secure fit every time
- On the pricey side
- The gloves run a little big in size; order a size down if you want a tighter fit
- Not available in youth sizes
It’s all about the grip when it comes to the Spiderz Hybrid Batting Glove. Well, grip, and a pretty darn cool stylish design and color scheme.
Highlighted by Spiderz’s Web Tac Palm, which is a one-piece, you’re ensured an excellent grip every time you step to the plate. The all neoprene and lycra top hand provides maximum flexibility and breathability, while showcasing the silicone spider logo. It also has a triple reinforced wrist strap so you’ll get a secure, custom fit.
Over two dozen color schemes are available in adult sizes.
Find more Spiderz Adult Hybrid Batting Glove information and reviews here.
-
10. Clutch Sports Apparel Baseball Batting GlovesPrice: $27.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- The flexible sublimated back provides comfort and full range of mobility
- The performance mesh helps with ventilation and breathability
- The performance leather palm gives an excellent grip
- Very thin, so not as protective as other gloves
- Some users said the stitching began to come undone earlier than expected
- Some users thought they didn't fit to size
The batting gloves from Clutch Sports Apparel are a very thin model, but big on design with styles featuring the American Flag and Camo colors.
- The interlocking-designed gloves have a very flexible sublimated back for a full range of motion on every swing. The pre-curved finger pattern construction lends a natural, comfortable fit. The performance mesh helps with ventilation and breathability to keep you cool and dry in the batter’s box, while the performance leather palm lends a superior grip.
- The gloves are available in both adult and youth sizes in 9 color schemes and are suitable for baseball and softball.
Find more Clutch Sports Apparel Baseball Batting Gloves information and reviews here.
-
11. Adidas Excelsior Batting GlovesPros:
Cons:
- Adidas high tack digitized bulls-eye pattern palm for a superior grip
- Neoprene wristband with a velcro strap provides a custom, comfortable fit
- 4-way stretch compression fabric for maximum flexibility
- On the pricey side
- Not all colors have all sizes available
- Not available in youth sizes
When thinking of the best baseball batting gloves, Adidas probably isn’t a name that comes directly to mind as they’re mostly known for their cleats and other apparel. But last year Adidas signed Yankees slugger Aaron Judge to a contract and he wears all their gear, including batting gloves. They seem to work for him, don’t you think?
The Excelsiors have a Pittards high-quality leather palm with a high tack digitized bulls-eye pattern for a superior grip every at-bat. The thumb construction and articulated fingers with the four-way stretch compression construction allows for maximum flexibility. And the neoprene wristband has a Velcro closure so you can get a custom, secure fit.
The gloves are available in a dozen bright colors in adult sizes.
Find more Adidas Excelsior Batting Gloves information and reviews here.
