Dak Prescott’s Alleged Contract Demands From Cowboys Are Enormous

Everything is bigger in Texas — including quarterback contracts it seems.

Dak Prescott, who is entering the final year of his rookie deal with the Dallas Cowboys, has been in search of a contract extension from the team this offseason.

The Fort Worth Star-Telegram is reporting that the quarterback and his agent are looking for something in the range of $34 million annually.

According to overthecap.com, that would put Prescott on par with Ben Roethlisberger, who is the second highest paid quarterback in the league with a deal that pays $34 million annually.

Prescott — a former fourth round pick — is due to make just $2 million this year and the Cowboys have enjoyed quite the bargain since he took the reigns from Tony Romo as the starter. Prescott didn’t make more than $630,000 his previous three years in the league.

Cowboys Have A Long To-Do List Of Contract

As there wasn’t already urgency to lock up their quarterback, the deal for Dak earned a little more momentum when the Philadelphia Eagles inked Carson Wentz to a four-year, $128 million extension earlier this offseason.

The team is due for a busy offseason with NFL rushing champ Ezekiel Elliott and Pro Bowl receiver Amari Cooper also in search of new deals as well.

Like Dak, both are coming off rookie deals, causing a perfect storm for the Cowboys.

Sporting a Cowboys hat in the locker room on the final day of minicamp, Prescott spoke on his new deal. He didn’t sound too worried about getting something done.

“It happens when it happens,” he said. “I’ve got my cowboy hat on, so I’m a Cowboy – we’ll say that.”

Prescott and Wentz were taken in the same 2016 draft, although Wentz was the second overall pick of the Eagles.

Despite the rivalry between the NFC East squads, Prescott didn’t mind seeing the Philly QB get paid.