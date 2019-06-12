Jason Witten Says Dak Prescott is ‘Chasing Greatness’ With Cowboys

Jason Witten had a long year away from the Dallas Cowboys and watched a lot of football.

During his time in the Monday Night Football booth, Witten gained a greater understanding of the NFL landscape, hosting ESPN’s primetime game every week.

But when it came to Dak Prescott, Witten couldn’t fully understand the progression he had made until he saw it in person, on the field.

The future Hall of Fame tight end had some big compliments for Prescott, who is entering his fourth year in the league and helped will the leadership void when Witten retired.

“He’s always been a great leader and how he’s gone about it, but he sets the tone for this football team and you can see the improvement,” Witten told the Cowboys official site. “I know I can, from being away for a year, with how much he’s improved with his game as a quarterback.”

“He wants to great,” Witten said. “He truly is chasing greatness.” Jason Witten said today that since returning to the Cowboys he has noticed Dak Prescott’s accuracy, velocity and anticipation all have improved and “been off the charts.” “He wants to great. He truly is chasing greatness.” — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) June 12, 2019

Prescott has shown off incredible chemistry so far with his wide receivers, from Amari Cooper to new veteran slot Randall Cobb. It’s been no different than Witten,

“I just think, from my perspective, the accuracy has been unbelievable with throwing to us,” Witten said. “The velocity on the ball, the anticipation of the throws. We run certain routes and nobody notices it, but that ball is coming out – when you’re coming out of the cut, the ball is already on you.”