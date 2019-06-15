Jarvis Landry To Play In Celebrity Softball Game Despite Injury

Jarvis Landry did not participate in Cleveland Browns mandatory minicamp last week due to an undisclosed injury.

But if there were any Browns fans that were worried about how long he’d be out, his status for his celebrity softball game on Saturday in Cleveland should serve up some relief.

Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com said that Landry is set to play in the game, although he might be limited.

“I don’t know if I’ll hit, but I’ll definitely be in the field,” Landry said.

The Browns have been coy about the injury, not disclosing exactly what Landry is dealing with.

“No surgery,” Landry said at minicamp according to WKYC. “Just something that we’re all on top of, I’m not going to disclose what’s going on, but something that we’re all on top of.”

“The main part is be here for the guys,” Landry continued. “Continue to be a leader and get back into a routine and to support Freddie (Kitchens) and be here for him. Him taking on a different type of position, but still being the same guy.”

Despite the lack of clues, there has not been major concerns around the injury because of Landry’s history.

He knows how to take care of himself and has the distinction of being one of the NFL’s most durable at his position. He hasn’t missed a game in his career — quite the feat for a wide receiver.

Landry finished just under the 1,000-yard mark in his first year in Cleveland, catching 81 balls for 976 yards and four touchdowns.

What will benefit Landry is his familiarity with Baker Mayfield, who will look to build on a stellar rookie campaign.

After usurping Tyrod Taylor as the starter in Week 3, Mayfield passed for 3,725 yards and had and 27 touchdowns to 14 interceptions.

Landry will also have his college buddy Odell Beckham Jr. in the fold to held space the field.

Landry Dispels Locker Room Report As “Non-Issue”

Jarvis Landry spoke this week on a NFL Network report circulating that comments made by Baker Mayfield on Duke Johnson Jr.’s trade request caused a rift in the locker room.

He was asked by reporters on Friday if the two could co-exist in the locker room.

“I don’t think it would be difficult at all,” Landry told Cantonrep.com during comments made at his youth football camp. “I say to you it’s a non-issue, and it’s not one that we are feeling any particular way about. It’s something that is being blown up from [the media] more than it really is. No offense [to reporters who cover the Browns]. I didn’t mean it like that.”

Mayfield’s comments about Johnson’s situations were harsh, but Landry provided a veteran voice in the situation.