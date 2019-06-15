Travis Kelce: Release of New Browns RB Kareem Hunt ‘Ripped Our Hearts Out’

Travis Kelce knows the Kansas City Chiefs will miss Kareem Hunt, saying on Saturday that it “ripped their hearts out” when the Pro Bowl back was cut following news that he was involved in an altercation with a woman at a Cleveland.

Kelce is in part of Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry’s celebrity softball game and spoke to reporters briefly before the game

“You guys are getting an unbelievable athlete,” Kelce said. “A guy that can change the game with one or two touches and give you a chance to win.”

#Chiefs Travis Kelce at Jarvis Landry’s softball game on Kareem Hunt pic.twitter.com/IvMAknivwj — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) June 15, 2019

Hunt is suspended for the first eight games of the season for violating the league’s personal conduct policy. He placed on the commissioner’s exempt list last fall following video showing his altercation with a woman.

“I got to earn people’s trust back and my actions are going to show,” Hunt told reporters at the team’s first set of OTAs.

Kelce is confident his former teammate — and now AFC rival — will make the most of his new opportunity.

“To see him get another chance, I would hope he’s going to make the absolute most of it,” Kelce said.

On the field, Hunt’s numbers are gaudy. In his first two seasons, the Toledo product racked up 2,151 rushing yards, 833 receiving yards and fumbled just once — which came on his first career carry.

Baker Mayfield Asked Travis Kelce, Patrick Mahomes About Kareem Hunt

Hunt seems to be making some good impressions early on with his new team.

“Good kid. Mistakes happen,” Baker Mayfield told reporters at OTAs. “Everybody that has been around him knows who he is. I think he was given a second chance and he is taking advantage of it.”

Mayfield had reportedly asked Kelce and reigning NFL MVP Patrick Mahomes about Hunt after the team signed him.

“Nothing but a lot of good things to say, and that is important,” Mayfield said. “What guys say about you in the locker room speaks more about you than anything you will do on the field.”

Head coach Freddie Kitchens has also been a vocal supporter of helping Hunt get back on track following the incident. He and general manager John Dorsey showed up to Hunt’s baptism this offseason as a surprise.

“We care about Kareem as a person,” Kitchens told USA Today. “We went there for Kareem Hunt as the person and not the football player. The thing we did yesterday was not about football at all.”