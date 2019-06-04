Cleveland Browns WR Jarvis Landry Dishes on Injury, OBJ

Jarvis Landry is at Cleveland Browns mandatory minicamp this week, but is sidelined with an injury.

When asked about his ailment by reporters on Tuesday, Landry didn’t go into detail but stressed that it’s minor, noting that he’ll be ready for training camp.

#Browns Jarvis Landry says he’ll be ready to practice for training camp. Has a minor injury and won’t disclose it, but no surgery — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) June 4, 2019

Landry knows how to take care of himself. He has the distinction of being one of the NFL’s most durable at his position. He hasn’t missed a game in his career — quite the feat for a wide receiver.

Whatever he’s dealing with this offseason shouldn’t affect that streak.

Jarvis Landry not disclosing injury but stresses it is minor. Could participate if necessary. No surgery or anything like that. — Andrew Gribble (@Andrew_Gribble) June 4, 2019

Landry finished just under the 1,000-yard mark in his first year in Cleveland, catching 81 balls for 976 yards and four touchdowns. The yardage total was the lowest since his rookie season.

What will benefit Landry is his familiarity with Baker Mayfield, who will look to build on a stellar rookie campaign.

After usurping Tyrod Taylor as the starter in Week 3, Mayfield passed for 3,725 yards and had and 27 touchdowns to 14 interceptions.

However, things will be different this year for Landry with the addition of his former LSU teammate Odell Beckham Jr. to the roster and Antonio Callaway developing into a solid No. 3 option.

Beckham is in the house for Browns minicamp after there was much talk about his attendance this offseason.

“I just want to see him,” Kitchens said at OTAs last week. When asked what OBJ has missed so far, Kitchens kept it brief. “A lot — the offense,” Kitchens said.

#Browns Landry on OBJ being in the house pic.twitter.com/nzWJvKouZc — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) June 4, 2019

“He wanted to be here, he was just taking his time to make sure his body was right,” Landry said. “We are all happy to see him.”

The Browns are installing a new offense under first year offensive coordinator Todd Monken, who came over from Tampa Bay in the offseason.

While with the Bucs, Monken was able to harness a bit of Fitzmagic — and Jameis Winston — building the best passing offense in the league.

Landry should be pumped to get back on the field.