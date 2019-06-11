Kevin Durant Injury: Slow Motion Video Shows Pop in KD’s Leg [GRAPHIC]

While the entire Golden State Warriors fanbase and the NBA landscape as a whole hold out hope that Kevin Durant’s injury isn’t severe, we’re awaiting the final word. There won’t be any official update on the outlook until an MRI is done on Tuesday, but after multiple videos surfaced, a concerning one was revealed.

On a play in which Durant crossed over and attempted to start driving to the basket, he went down and immediately grabbed the back of his right leg. It’s the same leg in which he suffered a strained calf two rounds ago against the Houston Rockets. That alone is enough to cause major concern, but the latest video could point to something severe.

ACL Recovery Club posted a slow-motion video of Durant’s leg during the injury and it shows what appears to be a pop.

*NOTE: This video is graphic.

You can definitely see something pop! @ProFootballDoc pic.twitter.com/nAPlPli74v — ACL Recovery Club (@ACLrecoveryCLUB) June 11, 2019

It’s hard to argue with the fact that something likely popped in Durant’s leg, which is obviously incredibly concerning. It’s impossible to speculate too much on what the injury could be, but as we found out shortly after the game, Durant’s injury is related to his Achilles.

Kevin Durant Injury Update

Shortly after the Warriors had pulled out a Game 5 win to push the series back to Golden State, bad news came on Durant. As Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports reported, general manager Bob Myers revealed that Durant suffered an Achilles injury.

Warriors GM Bob Myers says Kevin Durant has an Achilles injury. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) June 11, 2019

It was an emotional scene as Myers addressed the injury. Def Pen Hoops showed the team’s general manager attempting to fight back tears during the postgame press conference.

#Warriors GM Bob Meyers is visibly emotional as he announces that Kevin Durant suffered an Achilles injury tonight pic.twitter.com/UOX5rMdBBp — Def Pen Hoops (@DefPenHoops) June 11, 2019

Myers also confirmed that Durant will have an MRI on his leg Tuesday to find out the severity of the injury. We’ll be sure to provide any additional updates or pieces of news that come to light.

Kevin Durant’s Injury: Video & Aftermath

While the above video shows a close-up of Durant’s leg as the injury occurs, the entire play was tough to see. SportsCenter revealed the video of what happened to the Warriors star, and it shows him crossing over and attempting to drive before immediately pulling up and going to the ground to grab his leg.

Kevin Durant appears to aggravate his calf injury and heads to the locker room early in the second quarter. pic.twitter.com/VXu3SmTS8Y — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) June 11, 2019

Durant proceeded to call for the training staff almost immediately after while teammates came over in an attempt to support him. While the injury occurred in the first half, he was seen leaving the arena just after halftime and it provided another reason for concern.

Kevin Durant on Crutches With Walking Boot After Injury

After the Warriors had returned to the court, Durant was spotted leaving the arena during the third quarter of Game 5 on Monday night. As Phil Barber of the Press Democrat showed, he did so on crutches while wearing what was confirmed as a walking boot by ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne.

Durant leaving Scotiabank Arena on crutches pic.twitter.com/eccyf5bB8f — Phil Barber (@Skinny_Post) June 11, 2019

Durant wearing a walking boot and using crutches likely wouldn’t be incredibly noteworthy if not for his previous injury. But according to The Athletic’s Anthony Slater, when he suffered the strained calf, Durant left the arena while wearing shoes with a visible limp. Slater did explain that the team and KD could simply be taking a more cautious approach.

