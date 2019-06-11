Kevin Durant Injury Update: KD Leaves Arena on Crutches [WATCH]

When Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant appeared to tweak his right calf injury in the first half of Game 5, concern was understandably at an incredibly high level. But when the scene after halftime of the NBA Finals matchup against the Toronto Raptors was revealed, the concern escalated even more.

While Durant needed help getting off the floor following the injury, Phil Barber of the Press Democrat revealed that he was spotted with crutches leaving the arena during the second half.

Durant leaving Scotiabank Arena on crutches pic.twitter.com/eccyf5bB8f — Phil Barber (@Skinny_Post) June 11, 2019

It’s unknown exactly what this means for the severity, and it was revealed that an MRI is set for Tuesday to figure out exactly what happened to Durant’s leg. As The Athletic’s Anthony Slater pointed out, though, when he suffered the first injury back in the second round, Durant limped out in regular shoes.

Maybe it's just a more cautious approach, but he limped out in regular shoes after the last injury. https://t.co/5VASmjCggE — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) June 11, 2019

As Durant left the arena, ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne also pointed out that he was wearing a walking boot. There’s certainly a decent chance that this is just the team and Durant being cautious with the injury, but there’s some concern that it could point to a more severe injury.

