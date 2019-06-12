Kevin Durant’s Initial Injury Worse Than What Warriors Revealed?

After a scary and concerning scene in Game 5 of the NBA Finals, the immediate outlook and future of Kevin Durant remain up in the air. The Golden State Warriors got Durant back in the lineup after he suffered what was said to be a strained calf in the second round against the Houston Rockets.

While it was unknown just how close Durant was to 100 percent at the time of his return, it doesn’t appear that he was entirely healthy or very close to it. During the second quarter of Monday’s game against the Toronto Raptors, Durant attempted to drive but immediately pulled up and grabbed his leg, the same one he had injured just weeks prior.

The concern is at an all-time high over the severity, and many have pointed to Durant dealing with a major Achilles injury. Even beyond that, there’s now concern that the diagnosis of a calf strain from his first setback may not have been true, according to a recent report.

Kevin Durant’s Injury Worse Than Calf Strain?

During an eye-opening story from Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports, he reported that Durant was “not anywhere close to 100 percent,” even though he was cleared to play. But beyond that, Haynes revealed that there’s speculation from league personnel that his injury suffered against the Rockets was worse than just a calf strain.

There was speculation from league personnel that the injury had to have been more than just a calf strain when he originally was hurt in the second-round series against the Houston Rockets.

With that said, Warriors general manager Bob Myers spoke about the previous injury during an emotional postgame press conference after Durant left Monday’s game. As Haynes points out, Myers openly stated again that the first injury was indeed his calf.

“The initial injury was a calf injury,” Myers said. “This is not a calf injury. I’m not a doctor. I don’t know how those are related or not, but it’s a different injury.”

There’s no way to tell at this point whether there’s real truth behind the fact that Durant’s injury wasn’t exactly what it was initially said to be. We may never know the answer to that topic, but it’ll be a conversation over the coming weeks and possibly months, depending on how his new injury plays out.

