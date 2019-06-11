Kevin Durant MRI: Latest on Results & New Injury Updates

The scene around Golden State Warriors star Kevin Durant went from intrigue and some excitement over his return to massive concern in the blink of an eye. During Game 5 of the NBA Finals on Monday night on the home floor of the Toronto Raptors, Durant came back from a strained calf suffered in the second round. But the way things ended have fans, teammates and everyone in between worried about KD’s future.

During the second quarter, Durant attempted to drive to his left side, but immediately pulled up and proceeded to grab his leg while going to the ground, as SportsCenter showed.

Kevin Durant appears to aggravate his calf injury and heads to the locker room early in the second quarter. pic.twitter.com/VXu3SmTS8Y — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) June 11, 2019

Durant signaled to the sidelines for trainers to come over and after a period of remaining down, he was helped up and received guidance getting back to the locker room. While he was ruled out for the remainder of the game quickly, there was no official word on his status until after the game.

Warriors GM Reveals Kevin Durant Suffered Achilles Injury

As Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports reported, general manager Bob Myers revealed that Durant’s injury was to his Achilles, but the extent was not yet known. The MRI to reveal the severity was set for Tuesday afternoon, and Myers was seen visibly upset talking about Durant’s injury in a postgame press conference, per Def Pen Hoops.

#Warriors GM Bob Meyers is visibly emotional as he announces that Kevin Durant suffered an Achilles injury tonight pic.twitter.com/UOX5rMdBBp — Def Pen Hoops (@DefPenHoops) June 11, 2019

Kevin Durant’s MRI Updates

The MRI is likely going to be in the early part of the day Tuesday, but the worst was feared almost immediately. Beyond that, ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne reported (via Adrian Wojnarowski) that the Warriors believe the MRI will show a torn right Achilles’ tendon.