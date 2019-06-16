LaVar Ball Guarantees Lakers Never Win Title After Anthony Davis Trade

There were exactly zero punches pulled by LaVar Ball after the Los Angeles Lakers’ decision to include his son in the Anthony Davis trade. Not surprisingly, LaVar is not on board with it and went on to destroy the Lakers franchise and make a few bold claims in the process.

Once the dust had settled after the trade, LaVar spoke about the decision, and said it was the “worst move the Lakers ever did.” He also proceeded to guarantee that the Lakers will never win another championship, per ESPN ‘s Ohm Youngmisuk.

“I guarantee… it will be the worst move the Lakers ever did in their life and they will never win another championship. Guarantee it.” LaVar stated.

He was then asked if he thinks the Lakers are going to regret the trade, to which Ball went in even harder on the franchise.

“They’re gonna regret it, I’m going to have fun with it. I told y’all it was crashing down, now it’s completely crashed, but at least my son got off the boat before the thing exploded. I gave them a chance. You can rewind it and go back and I said if you get the three Ball brothers, you’re going to survive this. You let them go? It’s going to be a cold day in hell.” Ball said, via Youngmisuk.

Follow the Heavy Lakers page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

It’s obvious Lonzo’s father is pretty angry about the move, but he also stated that he doesn’t care where his son plays. Regardless of his thoughts on that front, he didn’t shy away from ripping the Lakers hard for tearing up their young core in order to add arguably the NBA’s most talented power forward.

Lakers’ Anthony Davis Trade Leaves Roster Thin

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski was the first to report the deal, which included an eye-opening three first-round picks. It featured the Lakers sending Ball, Brandon Ingram, Josh Hart, the No. 4 pick in the 2019 NBA Draft and two additional first-rounders to the Pelicans.

The Pelicans have agreed to a deal to trade Anthony Davis to the Lakers for Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram, Josh Hart, and three first-round picks – including the No. 4 overall in 2019 Draft, league sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 15, 2019

Following the trade, it leaves the Lakers with just Davis, LeBron James, Kyle Kuzma, Moritz Wagner and Isaac Bonga left on the roster. Obviously, there are going to be a number of new faces added to the mix in Los Angeles, but they certainly have work to do in free agency.

Pelicans’ Roster With Zion Williamson Looks Strong

Although the NBA draft is still days away, it’s fully expected that the Pelicans will select Duke Blue Devils star Zion Williamson with the No. 1 overall pick. Beyond that, they’ll also have the No. 4 selection now and can add a player like Texas Tech’s Jarrett Culver or Virginia’s De’Andre Hunter to the roster potentially.

If the Pelicans added Zion and Hunter, for example, it would create a projected starting lineup of Williamson, Ingram, Hunter, Jrue Holiday and Lonzo Ball. This would also leave Julius Randle if he opts into his deal, Josh Hart and Kenrich Williams among the names coming off the bench.

READ NEXT: Lakers Roster & Starting Lineup After Anthony Davis Trade