After plenty of drama and a whole lot of back-and-forth over recent months, the Los Angeles Lakers have finally struck a trade for Anthony Davis. The New Orleans Pelicans opted to hold off on making a deal during the 2018-19 season, but it became apparent that moving Davis was their only option.

Beyond that, what many believed all along – that the Lakers could offer the best package for Davis, proved to be true in the end. As ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported, the terms of the deal include three first round picks.

Here’s a look at the full breakdown of the deal and who will receive what.

The Pelicans have agreed to a deal to trade Anthony Davis to the Lakers for Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram, Josh Hart, and three first-round picks – including the No. 4 overall in 2019 Draft, league sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 15, 2019

With the trade now agreed to, it means the Lakers roster for the 2019-20 season has at least started to take shape, although there’s plenty of work left to be done. After all, Los Angeles gave up a huge haul in order to land Davis, so they’ll need to round out the roster moving forward.

We’re going to take a look at the latest outlook for the Lakers roster and their current starting lineup, which is bound to change in the coming weeks/months.

Lakers Roster & Starting Lineup After Anthony Davis Trade

*Notates expected starter

C: Anthony Davis*

PF: Moritz Wagner*

SF: LeBron James*

F: Kyle Kuzma*

PG: Isaac Bonga*

Obviously, the Lakers are left incredibly thin after the deal, but this was to be expected and the front office prepared for it by adding players on expiring deals and one-year contracts. There’s no question they’ll look to target a few potential inexpensive veterans and role players, along with mid-tier free agents who can make an impact and step into the starting lineup.

With all that said, the Lakers holding Kuzma out of the deal is big. He should see a huge number of minutes next season. Obviously, the Lakers will look to add more pieces in free agency, so their roster will look quite a bit different before the year.

The Lakers instantly create one of the most intriguing starting lineups in the NBA. Their attention will shift to free agency and rumblings have begun about the team possibly targeting a player like Kemba Walker in the coming months. He’ll be among the many potential Lakers targets to keep an eye on.

While the deal for Davis appears to feature a huge haul – it’s one that will benefit both sides. The picks which the Lakers sent to New Orleans are likely to be late in the first round, making the outlook even better for their side. On the other end, the Pelicans instantly bolster their core and starting lineup heading into next season.

