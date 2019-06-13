Maria Yeribell Martinez Garcia: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Maria Yeribell Martinez Garcia was at the center of the love triangle which resulted in David Ortiz being shot in the Dominican Republic, according to various reports from the island nation. The Boston Red Sox legend was shot on June 9 in the back by a man in what has been described as an “ambush.” The shooting occurred in a patio bar in Santo Domingo’s Ensanche Ozama neighborhood.

As a result of the attack, Ortiz had his gallbladder, intestines and colon removed. There are also reports of liver damage following the shooting. At the time of writing, six men are in custody in relation to the shooting. Thankfully, Ortiz is expected to make a full recovery. Garcia’s involvement with Ortiz was first reported by the popular Dominican blog, ElCalleJon 809.

1. Video Showed Garcia Attempting to Be by Ortiz’s Side in the Immediate Aftermath of the Shooting

On June 10, the day after Big Papi was shot, a video circulated on Twitter showing a chaotic scene at the hospital where he was initially being treated. Ortiz has since been flown to Boston.

The scene in the hospital’s waiting room in the Dominican Republic showed Garcia arguing with members of Ortiz’s entourage, apparently as she tried to gain access to the Red Sox star’s room. The scene results in Garcia being thrown to the floor. People Espanol identified the other woman in the hospital scene as Fary Almanzar Fernandez.

That report refers to both Fernandez and Garcia as being Ortiz’s lovers. Fernandez said of the brawl in an interview with N Digital, “She has to prove it then, because everything in life is a test, she is supposed to have proof of those threats.” While People goes on to say that Fernandez filed a legal complaint against Martinez back on May 21 over claims Garcia had made.

2. One Report Says that Garcia Is Also Dating a Dominican Gangster

The Daily Mail is reporting that police in the Dominican Republic believe that a gangster on the island, who happens to be Garcia’s boyfriend, was responsible for hiring the gunmen who attacked Ortiz. The tabloid says that the gangster, who is unnamed in the story, believed Ortiz was having an affair with Garcia. Reps for Ortiz have maintained that the shooting was unrelated to a woman.

The Daily Mail story also mentions photos that have circulated on Facebook and Twitter apparently showing a bank check made out by Ortiz for $84,500. That sum coincides with the amount paid for a luxury SUV that is owned by Garcia. The sales agreement on the paperwork, which has been spread online, shows it was bought on June 8, the day before Ortiz was shot. The check was dated June 10, the day after the shooting. The memo on the check reads, “Vehicle purchase.” That dealing was first reported in the Dominican Republic by AlertaRD.

3. Garcia Is a YouTuber Who Specializing in Make-Up Tutorials

Garcia, who is a mother, is also an active YouTube blogger. Garcia’s blog is based on make-up and beauty tips. Garcia’s page shows a paltry six uploads over a three year period. The most recent came in May 2019 and was titled, “Glam Make-Up for Any Occasion.” Since the publication of this article, Garcia has set her Instagram page to private. While on her Facebook Intro page, Garcia writes, “Perfectly Imperfect.”

4. Garcia Has Been Denying Any Involvement in the Ortiz Shooting on Dominican Republic TV

In an appearance on television in the Dominican Republic, Garcia said that she had nothing romantically to do with Ortiz and nothing to do with the attack. Garcia did admit that she is friends with the retired designated hitter but that social media users were making their relationship out to be more than what it is. Garcia has not been charged with a crime in relation to the shooting.

While in an Instagram post, Garcia said, “With total security, I can express that information is totally false. I do not know the shadow of that man for me. Please wait for more accurate information with proofs and photos of the unfortunate fact, thank you.”

5. It Has Been Ortiz’s Wife Who Has Been Updating Fans on the Slugger’s Health Since the Shooting

On June 11, Tiffany Ortiz, the player’s wife, issued a statement reading, “David arrived at Massachusetts General Hospital last night and underwent a successful second surgery. He’s is stable, awake and resting comfortably this morning in the ICU where he is expected to remain for the next several days. On behalf of me and my family, I want to thank John and Linda Henry, Tom Werner, Sam Kennedy and the Boston Red Sox for all that they are doing for David and our family, as well as Dr. Larry Ronan and the amazing staff at Massachusetts General Hospital.”

