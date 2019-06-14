Odell Beckham Jr. has made it no secret of what he wants to accomplish with the Cleveland Browns this season with his words.

Now, he’s showing it.

Beckham — who currently is on a European tour with Nike promoting his new shoes — posted a picture on Instagram within arms reach of the Lombardi Trophy on Friday with the caption, “I need it.”

The Browns gave up a first and third round pick and safety Jabrill Peppers to land OBJ from the New York Giants this offseason in a blockbuster that sent shockwaves through the NFL.

Over the span of Beckham’s first five years in the league, he’s been among the NFL’s best pass-catchers. He’s hauled in 390 passes for 5,476 yards and 44 touchdowns in 59 games.

Beckham is coming off an impressive minicamp where he wowed with his quick feet and patented one-handed grabs. He also delivered a well-spoken media session, laying out what has him pumped for the upcoming season.

“Words don’t even really do it justice for me,’’ said Beckham. “I’m almost giddy, I feel like a little kid with the excitement that I have, seeing Baker, seeing these guys. You know we talk a lot about this offense but this defense is something special and this team is really coming together.’’

Beckham has acknowledged Browns have a chance to do something special this season, with a collection of talent that has sky-high potential. He understands the underwhelming recent history in Cleveland and has stated that he’s eager to help the franchise earn a spot in the postseason for the first time since 2002, or even bring back a banner to the long-struggling fan base.

“I’m beyond excited about an opportunity I have to start over,” Beckham told reporters Wednesday. “Obviously the goal is always going to be the same: to hang banners.”

Beckham has also assured that the season is not about him and the numbers he puts up. OBJ’s goal is that Lombardi, and he’ll do whatever it takes to get it.

As he said, he needs it.