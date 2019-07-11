Odell Beckham Shows Off Shocking New Look at ESPYS

New team, new town, new look for Odell Beckham Jr.

The outspoken wide receiver was traded to the Cleveland Browns from the New York Giants in a deal that sent shockwaves through the NFL. The blockbuster sent first- and third-round picks and safety Jabrill Peppers to the Giants in exchange for Beckham, giving Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield a pair of Pro Bowl pass-catcher to work with. The team traded for Jarvis Landry — Beckham’s best friend and teammate at LSU — last offseason.

It seems like Beckham is ready for a completely fresh start with his new squad.

Beckham, who is known for his faded mohawk with bleached tips, showed off a completely new look at the 2019 ESPYS on Wednesday night. The Browns’ wide receiver showed off a clean new cut at the annual awards show, keeping his patented beard.

Beckham has won a pair of ESPYs in his career. He won “Best Play” for his one-handed grab in 2015 and paired it with the “Best Breakthrough Athlete” award.

Beckham has been in California this offseason training and also for quarterback Baker Mayfield’s wedding, which was held over the weekend.

Odell Challenges Aaron Rodgers, Patrick Mahomes to Throwing Contest

Beckham is known for making some of the best catches in the game. But the Cleveland Browns star wide receiver also has a cannon for an arm.

While working out at UCLA, video was captured of OBJ throwing a ball what looks like the length of a short practice field.

“Boom,” Pittsburgh Steelers corner and former Brown Joe Haden can be heard saying. “That was the length of the field — like 70 yards.”

“That was the whole field” Odell LAUNCHED this ball *NSFW* (via @brgridiron, jpqz/IG) pic.twitter.com/3SeXaQrAD6 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) July 10, 2019