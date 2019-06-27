Odell Beckham Jr., Jarvis Landry Spar Over Hilarious Topic [WATCH]

Cleveland Browns wide receivers Odell Beckham Jr. and Jarvis Landry are the best of friends. That doesn’t mean the two star receivers don’t get into arguments once and a while — especially considering that they see each other nearly everyday now.

On the latest “Building the Browns” the two wide receivers are seeing talking with safety Damarious Randall about the viral video of Landry’s daughter, Joy, making friends with a baby deer.

Here’s the video for those unfamiliar.

.@God_Son80's daughter is a baby deer whisperer 😱🦌 pic.twitter.com/XPoYB6TcSJ — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) June 3, 2019

“What y’all do with it,” Randall asked. “Just let it go back out?”

“You think I got a deer cage or something?,” Landry responds.

Beckham then chimes in, citing his concerns that Landry would not be a good deer owner.

"What do baby deer eat?"

"Like baby milk with cereal in it." 😂 Watch more » https://t.co/FkduiDYmyT pic.twitter.com/3T4jc5ZXpR — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) June 27, 2019

“You don’t even know what deer eat,” Beckham said.

Landry responds by saying he Googled it and that baby deers eat bananas milk with cereal in it. At that point, Randall walks away as Beckham keeps probing his buddy over deer responsibilities.

“Now where they get baby milk with cereal from,” Beckham asks. “In the woods? They eat grass!”

.@God_Son80's daughter is a baby deer whisperer 😱🦌 pic.twitter.com/XPoYB6TcSJ — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) June 3, 2019

Landry didn’t seem to keen on keeping the deer around anyway, saying it freaked him out a little.

“I went to the garage and when I came out of the garage they were already best friends,” Landry told Dan Labbe of the Cleveland Plain Dealer. “She wasn’t (afraid). I was more afraid than she was.”

Browns Beckham and Landry Reunited in Cleveland

Odell Beckham Jr. and Jarvis Landry were previously teammates at LSU, where the built their best friend bond. Once they got to the league — Beckham with New York and Landry with Miami — it seemed unlikely they would get to play together again.

However, Browns general manager John Dorsey brought the former teammates to Cleveland with blockbuster trades in back-to-back years, giving the team a pass-catching power duo.

“Jarvis is a brother of mine, and we dreamed of this moment,” Beckham said in an interview with Complex UK this month. “It’s just crazy that it’s actually happening. The percentage of people that make it to the NFL is less than 1%, so the chances of me playing with one of my brothers on the same team is a dream manifested, for sure.”

After being traded to the Browns, Beckham told GQ he’d “take a bullet” for Landry, and he hasn’t been shy in general about linking up with his buddy.

“I know I’ve talked about it before, but it’s still surreal,” Beckham told reporters at minicamp. Like I sit next to him in a meeting and I look over and I just pat him, you know, tell him I love him. This is crazy. The chances of you making the NFL are already so slim, and then the chance of you being on the same team — like I said before, we talked about having a house next to each other, being neighbors, all that, and now it’s finally here. I think we’re all excited about the opportunity.”

READ NEXT: Baker Mayfield Gets Huge Praise From Julian Edelman

Follow the Heavy Cleveland Browns page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!