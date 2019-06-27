Browns WR Recalls Shocking Reaction to Odell Beckham Trade

When the Cleveland Browns pulled the trigger to trade for New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., the surprise deal sent a shockwave through the NFL.

The blockbuster sent first- and third-round picks and safety Jabrill Peppers to the Giants in exchange for Beckham, giving Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield a pair of Pro Bowl pass-catcher to work with. The team traded for Jarvis Landry — Beckham’s best friend and teammate at LSU — last offseason.

While the fans in Cleveland were ecstatic to acquire one of the league’s top talents, it was the guys in Beckham’s new wide receiver room that were the most happy to see OBJ in Orange and Brown.

Rashard “Hollywood” Higgins joined the Bull & Fox radio show to talk about his reaction when he heard Beckham was on his way to Cleveland.

“I lit up,” Higgins said. “I knew they’re going to double Jarvis, going to rotate to Odell. There’s me and Callaway. We’re due for a great season.”

Higgins is a former fifth round pick of the Browns and signed a one-year restricted free agent deal this offseason. Last year, he racked up career-highs in yards (572), touchdowns (4) and catches (39).

Talent Aplenty in Browns’ Wide Receiver Room

Earlier this offseason, Higgins talked about his role on the team and said he would be scratching his head if he was a defensive coordinator trying to stop the Browns.

“Damn, y’all got Odell, ya’ll got Jarvis, ya’ll got Antonio, you got Rashard too?,” Higgins said while being interviewed by Nathan Zegura on Cleveland Browns Daily. “Ya’ll like a super team bro. What are ya’ll doing over there. I get that a lot from people. At the end of the day, we just want to win games and if we can acquire those people who can help us win games, that’s what we going to do.”

Callaway has also had glowing things to say about the team’s acquisition of OBJ and it hasn’t slowed his expectations down one bit. During minicamp, the speedy pass-catcher said his goal for the season is 1,000 yards and 10 touchdowns.

“I need goals like that to push me,” Callaway said.

Callaway is setting lofty goals for his sophomore season, but he and Higgins should find some room with OBJ and Landry attracting the attention of the defense.

“I love being the underdog, I’ve always been the underdog,” he said. “I like competition, so we’re going to work. I ain’t never been the type to cry over not getting the ball. I will want the ball, but … If I don’t get it, I don’t get it.

“Baker makes the right decisions,’’ he added. “He’s the quarterback. When you’re on the field, that’s the leader right there, so whatever decision he makes we’ve got to roll with it.’’

