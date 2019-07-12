Raiders’ Antonio Brown Has Hilarious Reaction to Madden 20 Rating

With the NFL offseason in full swing, most NFL players are busy taking some time off before they hit the practice field for training camp. Not new Raiders wide receiver Antonio Brown, however. If you follow him on social media, you’ll know that the man never stops working out. Even on his vacation to Hawaii, he was seen working out. Brown is the definition of a workhorse.

Brown has had quite the offseason so far. He was traded to the Raiders after spending nine years as a Pittsburgh Steeler. He got into some drama with his former teammates and he recently settled a legal issue from last year. While these seem to be red flags, Brown is happy to be in Oakland and starting quarterback Derek Carr is more than happy to have him in town. Brown recently took to Twitter to poke some fun at EA Sports.

Antonio Brown’s Hilarious Reaction to Madden 20 Rating

Madden shorted me on my check for the madden 19 cover now they short my ratings 🍷🤦🏿‍♂️😂😂😂 1111 — AB (@AB84) July 12, 2019

With the start of a new NFL season, video game fans are due a new Madden game before the season starts. The longstanding game franchise named after NFL/Raiders legend John Madden has been the premiere NFL game for years now. Every year, they pick one of the top players in the NFL and feature them on the cover. This year, the starting quarterback for the Kansas City Chiefs Patrick Mahomes will be on the cover. With the release of the game, there will also be the release of the Madden ratings. Madden rates each player in certain attributes and gives them an overall number. This isn’t the best way to tell how good a player actually is, but players like to poke fun at the ratings that come out. While vacationing in France, Antonio Brown had some thoughts about his new Madden 20 rating.

“Madden shorted me on my check for the madden 19 cover now they short my ratings,” Brown tweeted.

EA hasn’t released the official ratings yet, but it’s safe to assume that Brown has the inside scoop being that he was on the cover for last year’s Madden. The best part is that he accuses EA of shorting him on his check. Exactly how much he got paid is unknown, but we’re sure he’s doing fine considering the monster contract the Raiders gave him in the offseason.

Madden 20 will be out on August 2 of this year. Raiders fans shouldn’t be too worried about how Madden rates their players, but it’s a fun way to see how the non-Raiders fans perceive players on the roster.

