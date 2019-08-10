13 Best Portable Basketball Hoop Systems: Compare, Buy & Save

Featuring an 18-inch solid steel black rim with 1/2-inch steel braces, it can handle your slam dunks (though it isn’t a breakaway rim). And if you can’t throw it down at the 10-feet standard height, no problem. The height of the basket can be adjusted from 7.5- to 10-feet in 6-inch increments.

The Lifetime 1221 Pro Court Adjustable Portable Basketball Hoop has a 44-inch backboard, which is made of a high-density polyethylene construction with UV-protection. This plastic material is sturdy enough to protect the backboard from cracking and chipping when it’s left out in the elements.

Easy to move to your desired location (wheels on the base), just fill the 27-gallon base with sand or water to keep the system sturdy and you’re ready to play.

And remember, since you’ll be playing outside with all of these hoops, it might be wise to get your hands on an outdoor basketball.