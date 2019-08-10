13 Best Portable Basketball Hoop Systems: Compare, Buy & Save

The best portable basketball hoop systems are perfect for your driveway, street or cul-de-sac. They come with wheels on the base, so you can transport them with ease wherever you see fit. Unlike in-ground models, you don’t need cement to keep the unit sturdy while you play. Simply fill the base with sand (or water) and you’re good to go.
Portable sets are a little less expensive than in-ground basketball hoop systems and are much easier to move around. Here are our top picks.
1. Silverback NXT Portable Basketball HoopPrice: $399.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Easy to put together, comes partially assembled
- Infinity Edge Backboard made of acrylic material with steel supports
- Rear kickstand will not allow the goal to tip backward during transport
- On the pricey side
- No breakaway rim
- Might take a while to set up
While you might be paying a bit more for the Silverback NXT, it’s one of the most popular and best portable basketball hoop systems available.
Silverback’s “Stabili-Frame” technology has steel-on-steel connection between the base and main pole, which offers maximum strength and stability. With “Quick Play” assembly (can be put together in roughly 90 minutes), the Silverback NXT boasts an Infinity Edge Backboard with edges that wrap around to the back as one continuous material, resulting in a much more strong backboard.
Easy to move thanks to wheels on the base, which can be filled with water or sand to keep the hoop sturdy, the NXT’s height can slide anywhere from 7.5 to the standard 10 feet.
-
2. Lifetime 1221 Pro Court Height Adjustable Portable Basketball SystemPrice: $91.69Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Low price
- Easy to move and re-locate
- Easy-to-use height adjustment mechanism
- Rim is not a breakaway rim
- Large size might make it difficult to store in a garage
- Some users feel it’s best suited for younger players
Featuring an 18-inch solid steel black rim with 1/2-inch steel braces, it can handle your slam dunks (though it isn’t a breakaway rim). And if you can’t throw it down at the 10-feet standard height, no problem. The height of the basket can be adjusted from 7.5- to 10-feet in 6-inch increments.
The Lifetime 1221 Pro Court Adjustable Portable Basketball Hoop has a 44-inch backboard, which is made of a high-density polyethylene construction with UV-protection. This plastic material is sturdy enough to protect the backboard from cracking and chipping when it’s left out in the elements.
Easy to move to your desired location (wheels on the base), just fill the 27-gallon base with sand or water to keep the system sturdy and you’re ready to play.
And remember, since you’ll be playing outside with all of these hoops, it might be wise to get your hands on an outdoor basketball.
Buy the Lifetime 1221 Pro Court Height Adjustable Portable Basketball System, 44 Inch Backboard here
-
3. Spalding NBA Hercules Pro Glide Advanced Lift Portable Basketball System With 52-Inch Acrylic BackboardPrice: $366.40Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Backboard pad to help prevent injury
- 16-inch backboard to base offset for more under the basket play
- Breakaway steel rim for added durability
- On the pricey side
- Some users had trouble with assembly
- Some felt the base was a bit wobbly
This option features a 52-inch acrylic backboard with a breakaway steel rim.
The backboard is solid and can handle big-time play. It measures 52 inches by 32 inches and has a 1 inch by 1 inch steel frame. The base, which can be filled with 39 gallons of water to keep the unit sturdy, has two wheels for easy transport.
Other highlights include the Pro-Glide advanced lift system, which allows you to adjust the height of the rim between 7.5 and 10 feet; a 3.5-inch thick angled steel pole (angled 20 degrees), which comes in three pieces to make installation easier; and an NBA graphic backboard pad to prevent injuries.
Buy the Spalding NBA Hercules Pro Glide Advanced Lift Portable Basketball System With 52-Inch Acrylic Backboard here
-
4. Lifetime 1558 Portable Basketball Hoop System With 52-Inch BackboardPrice: $270.40Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Easy-to-use Action Grip height adjuster
- Sturdy Makrolon constructed backboard
- Slam-It style rim for extra strength and durability on dunks
- Some might have trouble with assembly
- Some users reported pieces missing upon delivery
- On the pricey side
The “Slam-It” rim is constructed from solid steel with double-compression springs, perfectly designed to handle thunderous dunks. The patented Power Lift system allows you to easily adjust the height of the hoop from 7.5 to 10 feet.
Lifetime’s 1558 Portable Hoop System features a 52-inch Makrolon (polycarbonate) backboard, which is shatterproof and stronger than acrylic.
The 1558 also features a 35-gallon, rolling base which can be filled with sand or water to keep the unit steady in the outdoor elements; a 3.5-inch diameter round powder coated steel pole (comes in three pieces); fade-resistant graphics; an all-weather net; and 5-year warranty.
Buy the Lifetime 1558 Portable Basketball Hoop System With 52-Inch Backboard here
-
5. Spalding NBA Portable Basketball SystemPrice: $449.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- The Arena Slam breakaway rim is designed to withstand most dunks
- Screw Jack lift system allows you to adjust the height from 7.5 to 10 feet
- The 40 gallon base can be filled with water or stand for excellent stability
- On the pricey side
- Some might have trouble with the assembly
- Some users felt it was very heavy and hard to move when the base was full of water
If the NBA allows its name and logo to be on it, you’re probably getting a top-quality portable basketball hoop. Durable and sturdy, this system is ready for players of all ages and sizes.
As for the system itself, it boasts a strong acrylic backboard (available in 54 or 60 inch sizes) with protective padding on the sides and bottom. The Arena Slam breakaway rim is designed to handle all your thunderous dunks. If you can’t throw it down on the regulation size, don’t worry. It can easily be adjusted between 10 and 7.5 feet thanks to the Screw Jack lift system. The 3-piece pole is made of heavy-duty steel and is 3.5-inches round.
For stability, there’s a 40 gallon base that can be filled with water or sand. And another cool feature is the front cover, which can act as a rebounder as it will send the ball back to you if the ball hits it.
Find more Spalding NBA Portable Basketball System information and reviews here.
-
6. Franklin Sports Portable Basketball HoopPrice: $249.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- The height can be adjusted from 6.5 to 10 feet, making it suitable for younger players
- Has an very durable 44-inch injection molded backboard
- It's lightweight (about 60 pounds) so it can be moved easily by the wheels
- Backboard is a bit small at 44 inches
- There is no breakaway rim
- While it's lightweight, it might not have as much stability as heavier systems
If you’re looking for a system for the casual or younger player for a good value, look no further than the Franklin Sports Portable Basketball Hoop.
The height can be adjusted from regulation 10 feet to 6.5 feet in 6-inch increments so it caters to younger, shorter players. It’s also lightweight at just about 60 pounds so it can be moved easily with the connected wheels. The base is 24 gallons and can be filled with either water or sand.
The injection molded backboard is 44 inches wide and holds the 18-inch solid steel and both lend the system’s durability.
Find more Franklin Sports Portable Basketball Hoop information and reviews here.
-
7. Lifetime 1269 Pro Court Portable Basketball HoopPrice: $156.32Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Strong polycarbonate backboard has fade-resistant graphics
- The 3-piece steel pole is weather-resistant for durability
- You can easily adjust the height with the hand mechanism from 7.5 to 10 feet
- No breakaway rim
- The base might not be as stable or sturdy as heavier systems
- 44-inch backboard might be too small for some
The highlight of the Lifetime 1269 Portable Basketball Hoop is that you can get it in your choice of 3 different and stylish backboard colors — Red/White, Gray, and Dark Blue — each of which has fade-resistant graphics.
Featuring a 44-inch shatteproof polycarbonate backboard, which has protective padding on the bottom and sides, there is a classic rim with an all-weather net. The all-weather 3-piece steel pole is powder coated for added durability and has a mechanism on it that will let you adjust the height of the rim between 7.5 and 10 feet.
The base can be filled with sand or water to get the stability you desire and the wheels will help you move the system easily. It’s lightweight, tipping the scales at just over 55 pounds.
Find more Lifetime 1269 Pro Court Portable Basketball Hoop information and reviews here.
-
8. KLB Sport Pro Court Basketball HoopPrice: $179.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Height can be adjusted between 6.5 and 10 feet
- Weather-resistant high-density polyethylene plastic impact backboard for durability
- Built-in wheels allow it to be moved easily
- There is no breakaway rim
- Smallish backboard (only 43 inches)
- Might not be the best option for older players
The KLB Sports Pro Club System is one of the best portable basketball hoop options for younger players as the height on the rim can be adjusted from the regulation 10 feet all the way down to 6.5 feet.
Featuring a weather-resistant, high-density polyethylene plastic impact backboard (43 inches) and steel rim, the goal system has a powder-coated and rust-resistant steel pole.
The base can be filled with 176 pounds of water or 198 pounds of sand to keep it stable. Lightweight at just over 50 pounds, the built-in wheels allow you to move the hoop with ease.
Find more KLB Sport Pro Court Basketball Hoop information and reviews here.
-
9. Lifetime 90040 Adjustable Height Portable Basketball SystemPrice: $114.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- The 44-inch Impact backboard provides good playability and a sleek design with fade-resistant graphics
- 3-piece pole attaches to a heavy duty portable base, which can be filled with 27 gallons of water or sand
- The telescoping adjustment can change the height between 7.5 and 10 feet in 6 inch increments
- No breakaway rim
- The backboard is a bit on the small side at 44 inches
- Some users said assembly was a bit difficult as they received the product missing parts and/or instructions
A stylish backboard design with fade-resistant graphics highlight the Lifetime 90040 Portable Basketball Hoop, which has a 44-inch Impact backboard made of durable polyethylene for excellent playability.
The 3-piece powder-coated steel pole easily attaches to the sturdy base, which can be filled with 27 gallons of water or sand. And the attached wheels make it easy to move. The Telescoping height adjustment can quickly raise or lower the rim from 7.5 to 10 feet in 6 inch increments.
The classic rim features an all-weather for added durability and the hoop comes with a 5-year limited warranty.
Find more Lifetime 90040 Portable Basketball System information and reviews here.
-
10. Spalding The Beast Portable Basketball HoopPrice: $1,099.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Large 60 inch by 36 inch backboard made of tempered glass
- Steel breakaway rim durable enough to withstand dunks
- Features a strong 5 inch steel pole and large base (55 gallons of sand or water)
- It's expensive
- It's heavy, so you might need 2 people to move it
- Some users said they had some issues with assembly
If you’re looking for a professional feel and performance in a portable system, then the Spalding’s The Beast model is what you need.
Featuring a massive tempered glass backboard that measures 60 inches by 36 inches, you can be sure you’ll get the bounce and playability you’d find in an indoor gym. The steel breakaway rim is attached by a 1 inch by 2 inch steel board frame, so you do all the dunks you want without having to worry about damaging it. And if you can’t dunk at the regulation 10 feet, no problem as it can adjust height down to 7.5 feet.
As for the base, there is a 5 inch square steel pole that attaches to a large, sturdy base that can be filled with 55 gallons of water or sand. This model, due to its heavier weight, has 4 wheels to make it easier to move.
When it comes to the best portable basketball hoop systems, The Beast is up there for its pro style and feel.
Find more Spalding The Beast Portable Basketball Hoop information and reviews here.
-
11. Lifetime 90022 Youth Portable Basketball HoopPrice: $79.00Pros:
Cons:
- The backboard is made of a durable, high-density polyethylene
- The telescoping adjustment mechanism can move the height between 5.5 to 7.5 feet
- The base is rust and weather-resistant
- Not suitable for adults
- Some users found assembly a bit difficult, especially with the support pole
- It's a lighter model, so it might not be as sturdy as most systems
From the biggest backboard on the list to the smallest, if you’re in the market for one of the best portable basketball hoop systems, the Lifetime Youth model could be what you need.
The backboard, which meaures 32 inches, is made of a strong high-density polyethylene and it has a 15 inch steel rim with an all-weather net. The cool grapics are also fade-resistant. The telescoping adjustment mechanism can easily set the height from 5.5 to 7.5 feet, ideal for younger basketball players. The pole itself is made of long-lasting powder-coated steel.
The base 31.6 inches by 23 inches by 6.1 inches. It can be filled with 10 gallons of water or sand.
Find more Lifetime 90022 Youth Portable Basketball Hoop information and reviews here.
-
12. Spalding Pro-Tek Basketball SystemPrice: $698.78Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- The first portable system with a glass backboard, it's made of durable Pro-Teck tempered glass
- Arena Slam breakaway rim is tough and durable
- It has a strong 4 inch square steel pole with 4 strut mounts for more support
- On the pricey side
- It's a bit heavy, so it might take a few people to move it
- Some might have some difficulty with setting it up
The first portable basketball hoop system with a glass backboard, the Spalding Pro-Tek is a pioneer. The 54 inch steel-framed backboard is made of 1/4 inch tempered glass. The bottom and lower sides feature padding for extra protection.
Attached to the backboard is an Arena Slam breakaway rim, which can be adjusted in height between 7 1/2 feet to the NBA regulation 10.
The 3-piece 4 inch square pole is made of powder-coated steel and attaches to the sturdy 40 gallon base. Simple fill the base with water and sand and you’re ready to play. And the base, which is rust- and weather-resistant, has wheels for easy moving of the system.
Find more Spalding Pro-Tek Basketball System information and reviews here.
-
13. Lifetime 71524 Portable Basketball Hoop SystemPrice: $399.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Shatter Guard backboard and Slam-It Pro Rim provide durability
- The net and steel pole are all-weather resistant
- Features fade-resistant graphics
- On the pricey side
- Some users felt the backboard didn't have very good spring/playability
- Some users said it takes a while to put together
The Lifetime 71524 Portable Basketball Hoop features a large (54 inches) and stylish backboard that features fade-resistant graphics.
The Shatter Guard backboard is made of shatterproof polycarbonate that is 1 inch thick. It’s back by a 5-year limited warranty. The system also has Slam-It Pro Rim that is designed to withstand thunderous dunks. And if you can’t slam it on the regulation 10 feet, you can adjust the height down to 7 1/2 feet.
The powder-coated steel pole is all-weather and attaches to the 35 gallon base, which can be filled with either sand or water.
Find more Lifetime 71524 Portable Basketball Hoop System information and reviews here.
Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.