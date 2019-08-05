Kareem Hunt Breaks Silence About Off-Field Incidents

Kareem Hunt is under a microscope with the Cleveland Browns, which became all the more evident after an offseason rumor of a “bar fight” involving the running back spread like wildfire.

On July 1, TMZ released a video Hunt speaking with police following an alleged incident at a Cleveland bar. A Cleveland police spokeswoman told Heavy there was not a police report following what was initially rumored to be a bar fight, and it was later revealed to be just a “small argument” with one of his friends.

Hunt spoke on the “misunderstanding” following training camp on Monday.

“I know I can’t have that,” Hunt said. “I look to move forward and continue bettering myself.”

The Browns spoke with Hunt following the incident, but had the running back’s back for the most part, supporting him through it.

“We understood what the facts were,” Browns general manager Dorsey said. “He understands there’s no guarantees in life. He’s working his fanny off on the field and off-the-field as well.” Hunt was cut by the Kansas City Chiefs shortly after the video went public, but Browns general manager John Dorsey — who drafted Hunt during his time with the Chiefs — decided to give the Pro Bowler another chance. Hunt spoke about the incident for the first time on Monday, acknowledging that there’s still a long road left to redemption. “I’m definitely always going to have work to do,” Hunt said after the conclusion of Browns’ practice. “Since I stepped in the building I have work to do. I’m just going to keep, you know, staying in my lane doing whatever it takes to, you know, take my game to the next level and stay out of trouble.”

Browns Ownership on Hunt: It truly is up to him

The Browns made the controversial decision to bring on Hunt as a free agent just months after a disturbing video of the running back kicking and shoving a woman in a Cleveland hotel was released.

What helped in the decision making process was that general manager John Dorsey had a relationship with the running back dating back to his time with the Kansas City Chiefs, when he selected Hunt in the third round out of Toledo. Hunt has also been working with counselors during the process, which he acknowledged was going good.

Browns owner Dee Haslam spoke on what her expectations are for Hunt with the Browns.

“We know that Kareem has work to do and he’s in counseling working really hard,” Dee Haslam said. “It’s up to him. It truly is up to him. We have high expectations for our players.

“You have to take the situation very, very, very seriously. We spent a lot of time and John (Dorsey) spent a lot of time with Kareem. We felt like he has potential as a person, which is obviously as important as a player. He needs to continue to work really hard to be a member of our organization.”

Kareem Hunt Will be Valuable Asset Down the Stretch for Browns

Hunt was handed an eight-game suspension for violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy, but will be a key contributor down the stretch as the Browns look to break a NFL-high 16-season playoff drought.

In his first two seasons, Hunt — a Toledo product — racked up 2,151 rushing yards, 833 receiving yards. He made the Pro Bowl in 2017 as the league’s leading rusher and was on pace for another strong season before being let go by the Chiefs.

He’ll be working with Nick Chubb, the Browns second-round pick a year ago that holds down the top spot on the depth chart.

“Chubb is a beast. He’s a freak. The guy runs hard and I respect his game a bunch. I love the way he runs the football.

“I feel like it will definitely be something special. It already is something special,” Hunt said. “We are a good tandem.”

Chubb also spoke on the partnership and what he’s seen so far.

“It’s going to be scary. Kareem does a lot of great things,” Chubb said. “He’s a big playmaker. He makes explosive plays, he’s very athletic. Catching the ball too. It’s going to be fun to play with him.

