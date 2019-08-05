Browns RB Kareem Hunt: Nick Chubb is a ‘Freak’

Kareem Hunt didn’t need a ton of words to describe his new backfield partner with the Cleveland Browns, Nick Chubb.

Instead, Hunt just kept it simple while talking about the second-year Georgia product after training camp practice on Monday.

“Chubb is a beast. He’s a freak. The guy runs hard and I respect his game a bunch. I love the way he runs the football.”

Hunt was handed an eight-game suspension for violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy, but should be a key contributor down the stretch as the Browns look to break a 16-season playoff drought.

“I feel like it will definitely be something special. It already is something special,” Hunt said. “We are a good tandem.”

Chubb also spoke on the partnership and what he’s seen so far.

“It’s going to be scary. Kareem does a lot of great things,” Chubb said. “He’s a big playmaker. He makes explosive plays, he’s very athletic. Catching the ball too. It’s going to be fun to play with him.

Hunt has racked up 2,151 rushing yards, 833 receiving yards in his first two seasons. He made the Pro Bowl in 2017 as the league’s leading rusher and was on pace for another strong season before being let go by the Chiefs last season.

Chubb started nine games last season, rushing for 996 total yards. He would have eclipsed the much sought after 1,000-yard mark, but had his final carry of his rookie season go for a five-yard loss, knocking him back into the triple digits.

Kareem Hunt Returns From Injury at Browns Training Camp

After missing the first eight practices with a groin injury, Hunt was on the field for the Orange and Brown scrimmage this weekend.

According to Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com, Hunt had landed on the non-football injury list with a groin injury suffered while working out between minicamp and training camp.