Radio Host Goes on Absolutely Epic Pro-Browns Rant

If the Cleveland Browns win the Super Bowl, expect Jim Rome to be leading the championship parade.

Rome — who provided the audio over Odell Beckham Jr.’s training camp hype video, dubbing the Browns “America’s Team” — has continued his staunch pro-Cleveland stance. This week, Rome released a long rant on his website Jimrome.com, laying out more reasons why he believes the Browns will win the Super Bowl after the team’s 30-10 preseason win over the Washington Redskins.

“The only question now is what parade route we take when we win the Super Bowl. Yes, I said we. Because this is America’s Team. And they showed you on Thursday night what they’re all about,” Rome said. “The Browns offense, I mean, America’s offense, came out on the opening drive against Washington and went no-huddle. Not only did they go no-huddle, but they told Washington they were going to go no-huddle, and they still carved up Washington.”

On the drive Rome is discussing, Baker Mayfield was 6 for 7 for 77 yards, tossing a touchdown to Rashard Higgins to conclude the scoring drive that took just over two minutes. And, as Rome points out, that was without Pro Bowl receivers Odell Beckham Jr. and Jarvis Landry on the field.

“That was devastating. And that was without Odell and Jarvis, who did not play,” Rome said. “I don’t want to read too much into one drive in one preseason game, but what the hell – sure I will. That was awesome.”

Jim Rome Doubles Down on Browns Being ‘America’s Team’

The next part of Rome’s rant showed some love to the young gun Browns who made headlines for their performances against the Redskins.

Rookie draft picks Mack Wilson and Greedy Williams notched interceptions, with Wilson picking off Redskins rookie Dwayne Haskins twice, taking one to the house.

And then there was Damon Sheehy-Guiseppi, who became the story of the preseason by returning a punt 86 yards for a touchdown that sent the Browns into a frenzy. Sheehy-Guiseppi now famously faked his way into a Browns tryout.

“Again, it’s preseason. Nothing matters in the preseason. Nothing matters except those highlights. Those highlights are everything. Because they show you a team that isn’t scared of the moment. They know the pressure that’s on them and they showed up,” Rome said. “I’ve said it before and I will say it again: they are not here to take part, they are here to take over. Freaking America’s team. I said it last year. I said it again this today. And I’m going to keep saying it. I love these guys.”

Not Every Radio Host is Thrilled With Browns

While Rome is clearly all-in on the Browns, another well-known radio host has planted himself firmly on the other side of the spectrum.

Colin Cowherd has been a vocal critic of the Browns, most notably Baker Mayfield. He went after Mayfield yet again after the QB went viral for a beer chug at a Cleveland Indians game.

“Baker was a little too good at that beer chugging, and a little too good for my franchise quarterback who is 1-5 against winning teams,” Cowherd said. “But it’s Cleveland, so of course they loved it.”

Mayfield responded swiftly to the comments.

“There’s been videos of a lot of guys chugging beers, and I’m just gonna do it my way. I’m going to enjoy it,” Mayfield told the Associated Press. “It’s the night before our off day, and I’m enjoying watching the Indians make a final push. That’s the thing about it, I’m gonna be me.

“I always have been that and I’m not really worried about anyone’s opinion, because when I step into our building and when I go to work, there are priorities that are always intact and so that’s why I feel comfortable doing those types of things.”

The Browns continue their season against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday.

