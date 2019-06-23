Cleveland Browns Rookie One-Ups Alvin Kamara’s Balancing Act [WATCH]

Videos of Alvin Kamara’s incredible training routine made their rounds on the internet this offseason, and people were shocked to see what the New Orleans Saints Pro Bowl running back could do.

In the clips, Kamara can be seen standing on an exercise ball, showing off his all-world balance and stability while snagging the “HECOstix” that his trainer tosses.

It was a very impressive feat by the NFL’s 2017 Offensive Rookie of the Year, but a Cleveland Browns rookie decided he wanted to try to one-up Kamara.

Damon Sheehy-Guiseppi put out a video on Twitter on Friday showing him balancing on a ball like Kamara but snagging footballs shot out of a machine with one hand. It’s a quick clip, but shows off what kind of athleticism the rookie wide receiver possesses.

Sheehy-Guiseppi Talks His Way Onto Browns Roster

Sheehy-Guiseppi signed with the Browns as an undrafted free agent this offseason, but his path to a contract was anything but common.

Before landing on an NFL roster, Sheehy-Guiseppi was homeless in Miami, calling a patch of grass his bed.

Sheehy-Guiseppi was once a junior college All-American kick returner for Phoenix College, and had met a series of dead ends at tryouts for the CFL and Arena Football League.

However, through a series of savvy moves — including essentially lying his way into an NFL tryout — Sheehy-Guiseppi landed a roster spot with the Browns in April through pure determination.

He showed his 4.38 40-yard dash speed and his top-tier kick returning skills, getting the attention of Alonzo Highsmith, the vice president of player personnel for the Cleveland Browns. Highsmith offered him an official tryout with the Browns in Berea.

“We got a chance to see him for ourselves and you could see all of the explosive movement stuff that Alonzo was talking about,” Browns GM John Dorsey told Scott Patsko of Cleveland.com. “Then when you watch him field kicks and punts, you are going, ‘OK, he can do this kind of stuff.’

“Now, he has not played in a couple of years, but it will not be because of lack of determination because this is a very determined young man.”

Sheehy-Guiseppi still understands he’s a long shot, but has come a long way and has never been closer to making his dream a reality.

“No matter what opportunity I’m given, I want to become the greatest,” he said. “If it’s practice squad, I want to become the greatest practice squad player.”

