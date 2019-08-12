Jay Ajayi Headlines 3 Free Agent RB Options for Browns

The Cleveland Browns are in need of running back depth following the trade of veteran third-down back Duke Johnson to the Houston Texans this month.

Johnson had requested a trade in the offseason following the Cleveland’s acquisition of former Pro Bowl back Kareem Hunt. Johnson had spent his entire four-year career with the Browns.

The Texans gave up a 2020 fourth round pick for Johnson, which could turn into a third if he plays more than 10 games — a great return for the Browns.

While he spent his final few months with the team as a polarizing figure following his trade request, Johnson was a key role player for the Browns over his four years in Cleveland. And he was expected to have a large role in the offense for the first half of the season behind Nick Chubb as Hunt serves an eight-game suspension for violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy.

Johnson joined the Browns as a third-round pick in 2015. He appeared in 64 games with 10 starts. He registered 1,286 rushing yards and 2,170 receiving yards on 235 receptions with 13 total touchdowns.

Last season, Johnson had 47 receptions for 429 yards and three touchdowns. He had just 40 carries for 201 yards on the ground. Both his number of carries and catches were career lows.

The team is currently relying on second-year back Dontrell Hilliard, who the Browns picked up as an undrafted rookie a year ago. Hillard has shown some good things in the offseason, but has never received an NFL carry. He did catch nine balls for 105 yards last season.

Hilliard’s first preseason outing with a heavy workload was uneven. He fumbled on a carry at the 1-yard line and was also called for holding just before half, pushing the Browns out of field goal range. He finished with nine carries for 19 yards. Hilliard did catch three balls for 34 yards, but did little to make the team feel comfortable about relying on him for the first half of the season with Hunt out. Behind Hillard are more unproven backs in D’Ernest Johnson, Trayone Gray and A.J. Ouellette.

Here are some options for the Browns if they decide instead to give a veteran free agent an opportunity.

Jay Ajayi is Available and Has Something to Prove

Jay Ajayi is currently waiting for an opportunity after tearing his ACL with the Eagles last season in the final year of his contract. Ajayi was recently officially cleared to play, according to a report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

UFA running back Jay Ajayi was fully cleared today by Dr Andrews in Pensacola, Fla., per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 24, 2019

Ajayi rushed for 1,272 yards and eight touchdowns during a breakout season with the Dolphins in 2016, amassing that total in just 12 games. He went over the 200-yard mark in three of those starts and made the Pro Bowl.

He was traded to the Eagles during the 2017 season, helping the team to a victory in Super Bowl LII. In all, Ajayi has 2,516 yards rushing and 419 yards receiving to his name since being taken in the fifth round of the 2015 draft.

Chubb has the starting role locked down, but Ajayi could be eased into full action and use his time in the orange and brown as an audition for the future, proving that he’s healthy and ready to go while also filling a need for the Browns.

Charcandrick West a Solid Pass-Catching Option for Browns

What made Johnson a key piece for the Browns was not his ability to run between the tackles, but rather what he could do catching the ball out of the backfield.

If the Browns want a comparable player to Johnson, former Chief Charcandrick West could do the trick. He even comes with a link to Browns general manager John Dorsey, who has shown a penchant for signing his former players. Dorsey spent four seasons with the Chiefs from 2013-16.

West rushed for 998 yards and seven touchdowns during his stint in Kansas City. He also caught 77 passes for 589 yards and six touchdowns.

Kapri Bibbs is Hungry for an Opportunity

Kapri Bibbs might not be a name casual NFL fans are familiar with, but the former undrafted free agent RB can be a spark plug out of the backfield, especially in the passing game.

Bibbs, who previously played with the Redskins and Packers, has 311 rushing yards to his name over his five-year career. His receiving numbers are eerily similar, having caught 44 balls for 318 yards and three touchdowns.

But most importantly, he’s young (26) and hungry for another chance to prove himself. He voiced his displeasure with still being a free agent on Twitter recently, saying he wants to prove he’s a top five back in the league.

The fight is different when you undrafted if I did what I did last year as a drafted player I’d probably be a starter or at least 2nd string but when these scouts put there chips on the table for these drafted guys they make it almost impossible to pass them at this position — 3KingBibbs5 (@KapriBibbs) August 11, 2019

People say the best player plays is far from true it’s about opportunity and money and I take advantage everytime of mine and people look for formulas when it comes to players there is none. I’m fearless and I walk with god period I don’t need extras I’ll prove I’m a top 5 back — 3KingBibbs5 (@KapriBibbs) August 11, 2019

Even if Bibbs doesn’t make the final cut for the Browns, having someone as hungry as him pushing Hilliard through the remainder of the preseason.

