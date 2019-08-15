Chiefs RB Details Being ‘Starstruck’ Meeting Andy Reid

Kansas City Chiefs head coach, Andy Reid is about as decorated as they come in the National Football League.

Before his head coaching role with the Chiefs, Reid joined the Philadelphia Eagles in 1999 assuming the role as their head coach through the 2012 season. Names that Reid has coached in the City of Brotherly Love ring bells like Sunday’s at 12 o’clock. Think Donovan McNabb, Terrell Owens, Brian Westbrook, Michael Vick, Brian Dawkins, David Akers and more.

Philly was in good hands through Reid’s stint through 2012.

Andy Reid’s Career

For those keeping score at home: Back in ’99, Reid became one of just 11 first-time NFL head coaches to lead 12-or-more seasons with the same club.

Reid became executive vice president of football operations of the Eagles in 2001 and in case you forgot: Reid guided Philadelphia to nine playoff appearances (2000, 2001, 2002, 2003, 2004, 2006, 2008, 2009, 2010) during his 14-year tenure in Philly.

Per the NFL: During that time period, only Indianapolis (12) and New England (10) had more postseason appearances than the Eagles.

That’s substantial. During his time in Philly, Reid’s playoff accomplishments as a head coach included six NFC East division titles (2001, 2002, 2003, 2004, 2006, 2010), five NFC Championship Games (2001, 2002, 2003, 2004, 2008) and one Super Bowl berth (XXXIX).

For those keeping score at home: If you include his time as an NFL assistant coach in addition to his stint with the Eagles from 1999-2012, Reid’s teams have made the playoffs 15 times and had a 19-14 record). He also coached in three Super Bowls and eight NFC Championship Games.

Kansas City Chiefs running back, Darwin Thompson told me that when he met Reid he was star struck.

A sixth-round draft pick in the spring’s 2019 NFL Draft, Thompson put on a show in the Chiefs’ preseason game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

A 5’8 speed rusher out of Utah State, Thompson caught eyes when he scored a 51-yard touchdown in that preseason game.

We discussed Andy Reid in our Q&A at Del City High School in Del City, Oklahoma where he coached at Jeff Richards’ football camp.

Darwin Thompson Talks Andy Reid

Andy Reid is the Godfather of NFL head coaches according to Thompson.

Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson: Andy Reid is a guy that I grew up watching when I went to college in Philly. Those Eagles days were the bomb. You play for him. What is he like?

Darwin Thompson: Really there we’re a lot of coaches I met with pre-draft. When I met Andy Reid I was star struck. That’s a football Godfather. Andy Reid when you talk about football genius. No ego, humble he breaks the game down to the science the way we do things, the way we run routes is to the science. It’s all because of Andy Reid. From the outside looking in you may not see it but he’s not the superstar oh I won’t talk to you he’s a humble guy. When I met him I was starstruck but then I was like he’s cool. Andy Reid is cool people.