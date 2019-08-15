Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes Compared to MVP QB by Teammate

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback, Patrick Mahomes was the man last season.

The NFL’s MVP threw 50 touchdown passes for 5,097 yards and had a 113.8 rating.

What’s next?

Well, Mahommes’ newest running back tells me that Mahomes could posibly pass for 6,000 or 7,000 yards this season.

A sixth-round draft pick in the spring’s 2019 NFL Draft, Thompson put on a show in the Chiefs’ preseason game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

A 5’8 speed rusher out of Utah State, Thompson caught eyes when he scored a 51-yard touchdown in that preseason game.

We discussed Mahommes’ impact this season and beyond in Del City, Oklahoma at Jeff Richards’ football camp.

Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson: Greats emulate greats. You’ve had the chance to play with the NFL’s reigning MVP, Mr. Mahomes. What do you know about him?

Darwin Thompson: What you see is what you get. Like what you see on the television is what you’re going to get. That’s him in real life. He’s humble, no ego, he’s a great person. Great on the field and off the field that’s Patrick Mahomes.

Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson: How much time have you spent with him since you’ve been drafted?

Darwin Thompson: Nothing more than really practice and meetings. So much time spent during rookie mini-camp and things like that. There’s little time being spent, when we go home there’s little studying you can do you relaxing with the family. The time I have spent have been learning lessons. Just watching how he moves, this his second year in the league and he has an MVP. I’m definitely watching how he moves and I’m going to be just like that.

It sure looks like Patrick Mahomes is looking at Darwin Thompson, not Blake Bell. pic.twitter.com/MmqapRR3no — Brandon Zenner (@NPNowZenner) August 14, 2019

Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson: You talk about studying tape. I have to ask this who do you compare his skillset too?

Darwin Thompson: I’d have to say Aaron Rodgers. They both do a lot of things as an athlete. The no-look passes, the bombs, how accurate he is. They’re two dogs. A lot of people didn’t know about Patrick Mahomes when he came out of college. Then he got drafted and hit the scene. Patrick Mahomes been a dog since he was at Texas Tech.

Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson: Where do you see Mahomes improving this season?

Darwin Thompson: Another 5,000 yard season. Patrick Mahomes comes to practice to better himself and better his teammates. He holds everybody accountable, so when I say that the cream is always going to rise to the top and with him doing his job, he’ll keep everybody else to rise up with him. We hold him accountable because of him being an NFL MVP. So 6,000 or 7,000, Patrick Mahomes is going to keep getting better.