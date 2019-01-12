Philadelphia Eagles Have Zero Percent Chance At Super Bowl Says FS1’s Jason McIntyre

The Philadelphia Eagles shocked the world when they nabbed an improbable 16-15 NFL Wild Card win over the heavily favored Chicago Bears last weekend at Soldier Field in Chicago.

If you’re tardy to the party, the Eagles’ nail biting win came down to the finally ticks in which Chicago Bears kicker, Cody Parkey hit the left upright and then the crossbar with a field-goal attempt from 43 yards with 10 seconds remaining.

Cody Parkey's would-be game-winning FG hits the crossbar twice sending the Eagles to the Divisional Round. #PHIvsCHI #NFLPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/mchSudQfLL — NFL (@NFL) January 7, 2019

The Eagles win was particularly suprising because the Bears were just THAT GOOD in the regular season. Chicago went from being a last place team last season to winning the NFC North title this season.

The playoffs are a new game, however.

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback, Nick Foles hit Golden Tate with a 2-yard touchdown pass on fourth down with 56 seconds remaining against the NFL’s stingiest defense to get the lead.

“I think the big thing is, we saw some adversity tonight in the first half (and) I had a couple of turnovers,” said Foles after last week’s game.

“I think the big thing is that no one loses faith, no one stops believing, everyone just keeps talking, keeps believing in one another, and we just rallied. Our defense really kept us in this game.”

“We found a way,” said Tate.

“That’s playoff football right there for you. That’s why we play this game for times like now once you get to January and February.”

Before the Eagles’ surprise win last weekend, Fox Sports 1’s Jason McIntyre was confident that the Eagles, last season’s reigning Super Bowl champs had ‘zero percent’ chance of making it to the Super Bowl this season.”

The Eagles are not the hottest team in the league,” McIntyre said on Fox Sports 1’s Speak For Yourself on January 4.

“There’s just no chance here. I know we want to talk about last year. Nick Foles got hot in the post-season; ‘hey that was so fun!’ The games were at home, okay! They gotta go out on the road for three straight games. 0.0 % change they make it to the Super Bowl.””Geez, man, Eagles fans hate me,”

Well, the Eagles won last week and McIntyre weighed in on his assessment.

“Geez, man, Eagles fans hate me,” Jason McIntyre told me this week on the Scoop B Radio Podcast.

“It’s so funny, all these people sliding into my dm’s “Don’t come into 215!” uh, guy? I’ve lived right outside the 215 six years, you know, and like just stop with this nonsense.”

Added McIntyre: “I actually had a great season in NFL gambling. I finished just outside the money in a $1.4 million super contest gambling in Vegas. I had a great season and a bad weekend in wildcard weekend, but hopefully I’ll bounce back strong.”

The Philadelphia Eagles plays the New Orleans Saints tomorrow in New Orleans and McIntyre is trusting his gut.

“I like the Saints this weekend,” he said.